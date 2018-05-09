Body found in Ganges Harbour

Local emergency teams recovered the body of a woman from Ganges Harbour near Centennial Dock on Saturday.

A strong police presence was noticeable in Ganges village on Monday as BC Coroners Service personnel investigated the area.

According to an RCMP press release, Salt Spring RCMP officers responded to a report of a body in the water, which had been spotted by a tourist on May 5. When officers arrived, Salt Spring Island Fire-Rescue crew members were on scene and had removed the deceased woman from the water.

Salt Spring Fire Chief Arjuna George said that firefighters received the call around 3:30 p.m. Staff on duty at the main fire hall were able to respond quickly.

The RCMP’s initial investigation indicated that the woman’s death was not criminal in nature and the file was turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

BC Coroners Service confirmed Tuesday that an investigation is in its early days and will be ongoing. The deceased woman is believed to have been in her 30s. No name has been released.

Previous reports from off-island media outlets incorrectly stated the location as being Fulford Harbour.