Boat burns off Maracaibo

Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue responded to a boat fire in the waters near Maracaibo on Wednesday evening.

According to Salt Spring Fire Chief Arjuna George, the initial call came in at 5:38 p.m. and crews completed the scene at 1:15 in the morning.

Ten firefighters responded with four fire trucks, along with assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard and Eagle Eye Vessel Assist company.

On scene firefighters found the 70-foot vessel Eagle Mar moored approximately 350 feet from shore showing heavy smoke from inside the vessel.

“The Coast Guard was unable to assist with suppressing the fire due to safety risks and a large propane tank,” said George. “Coast Guard was able to secure a second anchor to prevent the vessel from drifting to shore.”

George said Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue’s primary objective was to ensure safety and prevent the fire from spreading to land or structures from flying embers. Fire crews patrolled for fire and extinguished a small wooden dock that had drifted in from the vessel. The vessel later sunk.

George thanks Eagle Eye Vessel Assist, and Maracaibo manager Pete Davidson for their assistance with the fire. There were no occupants on board the vessel at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.