Bike Park construction gets rolling

Trail building for the Salt Spring Lions Memorial Bike Park began last week.

Charlie’s Excavating of Salt Spring is building the trails for the park, a process that is expected to last through July, according to an update provided by the Capital Regional District.

The goal is to open the park to riders in August. Fencing and landscaping work will continue into fall.

The park will be mainly for younger riders and their families. It will be a place for children to be able to have fun and to learn cycling skills that they can later take elsewhere on the island. Children as young as two years old will be able to ride at the park and learn valuable biking skills. It will not be a jump park or an advanced mountain bike park.

John Wakefield, a parent and member of the Salt Spring Bike Club, said in a press release that “having safe, fun and affordable recreational biking facilities for children and families to develop their skills in nature will be a great asset to the community.”

The facility will be built in a small section of Mouat Park next to the ArtSpring parking lot.

Hiring a local company was one of the goals outlined by the Lions Club, which has provided $150,000 for the project. Club members will also be volunteering during the construction phase, installing wooden fencing at the site.

Planning of the park has been going on for well over a year. There has been site analysis, an environmental review, a community open house and consultation. The design was finalized and approved by the Parks and Recreation Commission on May 14.