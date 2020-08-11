Benefit set up for Beck family after house fire

A fundraising campaign has been launched to assist a Salt Spring family whose home and belongings on Upper Ganges Road suffered extensive damage from a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Warren Nuyens, Salt Spring Fire Rescue’s commanding officer at the scene, said the cause was under investigation but is not considered to be suspicious. Around a dozen firefighters were on site for about two hours.

Iris Beck, a former islander now living in Kamloops, said the house belonged to her brother Matt Beck, his wife Lorena and their two children.

An online fundraising campaign can be found at GoFundMe under “House Fire Assistance for the Beck Family.”

