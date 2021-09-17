BC Transit provides free Fall Fair service

BC Transit and the Capital Regional District will provide free shuttle bus service for the Salt Spring Island Fall Fair this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19.

Shuttles will run frequently between the Salt Spring Island Visitor Information Centre at 121 Lower Ganges Rd. to the fairgrounds at Salt Spring Island Farmers’ Institute on Rainbow Road from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. The BC Transit service was negotiated after the usual bus provider — School District 64 — advised the Fall Fair committee it could not provide buses and drivers this year.

Customers are reminded that face coverings are mandatory for all BC Transit riders, in alignment with provincial health orders.

Fair-goers should also know that cash is required to pay the admission fees to the fair grounds. Cost is as follows:

• Adults — $10 (one day); $13 for a two-day pass.

Seniors can show their Care card to get a $1 discount per day

• Youth 7 to 17 — $5; $6 for a two-day pass

Children 6 and under are admitted free.

Salt Spring Island Farmers’ Institute members and 4-H members are also admitted free when they show membership cards at the ticket booths.



