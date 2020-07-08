BC Ferries adds more services for summer sailings

Travelling on BC Ferries will look a bit more “normal” beginning this weekend with the reopening of more food services, the Lands End building at Swartz Bay and some gift shops on the major routes.

“Customers can now enjoy packaged food items and limited hot food services on select routes between Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, Southern Gulf Islands, Sunshine Coast and North Coast,” explains a July 8 BC Ferries press release. “All hot food will be served in packaging for customers to take to their vehicles, outer deck or limited cafeteria seating.”

Customers travelling through the Swartz Bay terminal can purchase Bread Garden sandwiches, brewed coffee and tea, beverages, packaged pastries, cold cereal, yogurt and fruit cups.

Last month, BC Ferries resumed limited food services on the three major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, as well as Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast. The Tsawwassen Quay Market at Tsawwassen terminal and Nanaimo Quay Market at Departure Bay terminal also reopened in June.