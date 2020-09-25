Backyard burn ban lifted

Backyard burning with the appropriate permit is allowed on Salt Spring Island as of noon today, Sept. 25.

Although recent rainfall has reduced the wildfire risk in the region, Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue asks islanders to “conduct open burning responsibly to reduce the likelihood of starting a wildfire.”

Machine piles are not permitted at this time.

For more information, people can contact Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue at 250-537-2531 or visit www.saltspringfire.com.

Campfire or backyard burning permits are acquired by completing the fire-permit application on the SSIFR website.