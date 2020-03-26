Ask Salt Spring service continues via email and Driftwood

Like all public events, ASK Salt Spring Friday gatherings at Thrifty’s have been suspended, but organizers say the need for answers is as great, or even greater, than ever before.

That’s why Gayle Baker of ASK Salt Spring is inviting people to continue to send their questions about any island matter to asksaltspring@gmail.com and to expect an emailed response.

Additionally, elected officials will still address questions — but via email — on the Friday when they would normally visit ASK Salt Spring. The schedule is: MLA Adam Olsen on the first Friday of the month; CRD director Gary Holman on the second Friday; Islands Trust trustee Laura Patrick on the third; Chamber of Commerce executive director Jessica Harkema and an Emcon roads maintenance rep on the fourth Friday. Questions should be sent to asksaltspring@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before their scheduled visit. Although an answer will be emailed to the individual, ASK Salt Spring will select some questions and answers for an article that will be published in the Driftwood the following Wednesday.

ASK Salt Spring is also willing to accept COVID-19 questions and find answers for people.

The Upcoming Weekly Guest Schedule:

Adam Olsen:

Questions to asksaltspring@gmail by Tuesday, March 31 at 5:00 p.m.

His answers in article in the Driftwood on Wednesday, April 8.

Gary Holman:

Questions to asksaltspring@gmail by Tuesday, April 7 at 5:00 p.m.

His answers in article in the Driftwood on Wednesday, April 15.

Laura Patrick:

Questions to asksaltspring@gmail by Tuesday, April 14 at 5:00 p.m.

Her answers in article in the Driftwood – Wednesday, April 22.

Jessica Harkema:

Questions to asksaltspring@gmail by Tuesday, April 21 at 5:00 p.m.

His answers in article in the Driftwood on Wednesday, April 29.