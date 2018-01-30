Arthur Black charts final journey

One of Salt Spring’s best known and most beloved personalities has opened up to being in the last stages of pancreatic cancer.

Arthur Black, a longtime CBC radio and TV host, author of multiple comedy books and a longtime columnist for papers across Canada, including the Driftwood, is charting his last days with customary humour. He is writing a blog about his final journey, which can be read at basicblack.homestead.com.

As Black recounts in his first post, the diagnosis was a surprise to the apparently healthy 74-year-old, who is a non-drinker and non-smoker.

“Any way you cut it, I’m on my last big adventure. I plan to chronicle the journey right here for as long as my fingers type,” he writes.

Black’s website editor Russ Wagg has asked that people share the posts on Facebook and social media platforms.