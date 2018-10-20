And the winners are . . . . Holman for CRD, Patrick and Grove for Trust
Salt Spring local election results are in: Laura Patrick and Peter Grove topped the Islands Trust polls, with 2,301 and 1,915 votes respectively.
They were followed by Kylie Coates, 707; Darryl Martin, 698 votes; Howard Holzapfel, 530; and Sabrina Ali, 394. This will be Grove’s third consecutive term, and Patrick’s first.
Gary Holman is Salt Spring’s new CRD director. He received 2,302 votes and his lone opponent Robin Williams got 1,152. Holman was also the CRD director from 2002-2008, and Saanich North and the Islands NDP MLA from 2013-17.
Returning officer Anthony Kennedy said 3,491 people cast ballots on Salt Spring. According to the CRD, Salt Spring had 8,245 registered resident voters before voting day on Saturday, which would mean a voter turn-out figure of 42.3 per cent.
Salt Spring also had 870 registered non-resident property electors, i.e. people who own property on the island but are not full-time residents. Results from off-island polls (from Richmond, Sidney and Piers Island) are not yet available.
All results are preliminary.
SALT SPRING POLL BY POLL RESULTS
Candidate poll breakdown:
Gary Holman:
816 Community Gospel
1,120 Library
366 Fulford
Robin Williams:
487 Community Gospel
517 Library
148 Fulford
Sabrina Ali:
108 Community Gospel
233 Library
53 Fulford
Kylie Coates:
271 Community Gospel
318 Library
118 Fulford
Peter Grove:
788 Community Gospel
862 Library
265 Fulford
Howard Holzapfel:
230 Community Gospel
214 Library
86 Fulford Hall
Darryl Martin:
293 Community Gospel
313 Library
92 Fulford
Laura Patrick:
798 Community Gospel
1137 Library
366 Fulford