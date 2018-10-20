And the winners are . . . . Holman for CRD, Patrick and Grove for Trust

Salt Spring local election results are in: Laura Patrick and Peter Grove topped the Islands Trust polls, with 2,301 and 1,915 votes respectively.

They were followed by Kylie Coates, 707; Darryl Martin, 698 votes; Howard Holzapfel, 530; and Sabrina Ali, 394. This will be Grove’s third consecutive term, and Patrick’s first.

Gary Holman is Salt Spring’s new CRD director. He received 2,302 votes and his lone opponent Robin Williams got 1,152. Holman was also the CRD director from 2002-2008, and Saanich North and the Islands NDP MLA from 2013-17.

Returning officer Anthony Kennedy said 3,491 people cast ballots on Salt Spring. According to the CRD, Salt Spring had 8,245 registered resident voters before voting day on Saturday, which would mean a voter turn-out figure of 42.3 per cent.

Salt Spring also had 870 registered non-resident property electors, i.e. people who own property on the island but are not full-time residents. Results from off-island polls (from Richmond, Sidney and Piers Island) are not yet available.

All results are preliminary.

SALT SPRING POLL BY POLL RESULTS

Candidate poll breakdown:

Gary Holman:

816 Community Gospel

1,120 Library

366 Fulford

Robin Williams:

487 Community Gospel

517 Library

148 Fulford

Sabrina Ali:

108 Community Gospel

233 Library

53 Fulford

Kylie Coates:

271 Community Gospel

318 Library

118 Fulford

Peter Grove:

788 Community Gospel

862 Library

265 Fulford

Howard Holzapfel:

230 Community Gospel

214 Library

86 Fulford Hall

Darryl Martin:

293 Community Gospel

313 Library

92 Fulford

Laura Patrick:

798 Community Gospel

1137 Library

366 Fulford