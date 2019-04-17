Altercation results in charges

A local man appeared in Duncan court on Monday on charges related to a series of incidents that took place in downtown Ganges over the weekend.

Roger Comeau was charged with criminal harassment and breach of undertaking.

A Salt Spring police report states that RCMP were called to a disturbance on Jackson Avenue involving a male and a female on Saturday, April 13. The man involved was arrested for uttering threats toward the female. He was released a short time later with conditions that he have no contact with the woman.

Police were called to a breach of bail involving Comeau the following day. Details provided to police dispatch stated the male had returned to the Jackson Avenue site and was throwing debris from the female’s pickup truck.

RCMP arrested the male upon arriving at the scene. He was held in custody until his April 15 court appearance.

The area in question has been home to a roadside campsite over the past several weeks. Salt Spring RCMP Sgt. Ryan Netzer confirmed that police have been called to the site on a weekly basis for complaints. Netzer was not able to comment on or confirm social media reports that a woman had allegedly driven a truck through the campsite Saturday night, but said there is an active investigation open that could potentially lead to further charges.

Netzer said the RCMP were not asked by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to enforce any rules against camping on its property.

Information from the transportation ministry is that staff were aware of the campsite but did not believe there to be considerable issues or safety concerns until after the weekend’s incidents.

“Should the camper return to this location, ministry staff will work closely with the RCMP and the camper to find a solution.”

Comeau’s next scheduled court appearance is on May 16.