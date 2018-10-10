Advance polls open + all-candidates meeting on Oct. 10

The countdown for local government elections is on, with the first of two advance polls open today (Oct. 10).

Qualified Salt Spring voters can vote at either Community Gospel Chapel or the Salt Spring Public Library Program Room from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and next Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Regular election voting day is Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. On-island polls will be at Community Gospel Chapel, Fulford Hall seniors annex and the library. A poll is also open at Richmond Secondary School.

People do not have to own property on Salt Spring to vote, and non-resident property owners may qualify to vote as a non-resident property elector (with one vote allowed per property).

The requirements for resident voters are: People must be 18 years or older on Oct. 20, 2018, a Canadian citizen, have resided in B.C. for six months and on Salt Spring for 30 days.

All resident voters should bring identification that proves their residency, such as a driver’s licence, BC ID card or CareCard, utility bill, credit card bill or property tax notice, for example.

Voter registration can take place at the time of voting.

People may also vote by mail. Details and application forms are available on the CRD website at www.crd.bc.ca/vote.

An all-candidates meeting co-sponsored by the Driftwood and the Salt Spring Chamber of Commerce takes place at ArtSpring tonight (Oct.10) from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Audience member questions will be taken.

The Driftwood has also published answers to four candidate questions.