Active Transportation grant boosts off-road pathway

Salt Spring has received a $490,000 Active Transportation Infrastructure Program grant to complete a portion of a new pedestrian pathway between Central and Booth Canal Road.

The provincial government announced the grant for the Capital Regional District/Salt Spring Island Transportation Commission project on June 24.

Work on the first part of the path — from Portlock Park to Baker Road — is already underway using Salt Spring Parks and Recreation Commission trail-building personnel. It is being funded by approximately $200,000 in gas tax funds and a $100,000 Shaw Family Community Grant awarded in 2018 by the Salt Spring Island Foundation to the Partners Creating Pathways group, of which the SSITC is a member.

Salt Spring CRD director Gary Holman said the Active Transportation funds will be used to complete the “tricky bit” of the route between Booth Canal and Baker roads.

Salt Spring CRD senior manager Karla Campbell said the CRD should be ready to tender the project by the end of the year.

Once the work is complete, people will be able to walk from Ganges village to Central using an off-road trail.