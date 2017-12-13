Family and community shocked by death

A Salt Spring family and the community as a whole is in shock after lifelong island resident Heather Jones, 47, was found dead in her Maliview Drive home last Wednesday.

According to Salt Spring RCMP, her son, 22-year-old Martin Vandenberg, was arrested at the home on Wednesday, released from custody Friday and then apprehended under provisions of the Mental Health Act. He was taken to a psychiatric facility in Victoria. He has not been charged with a crime.

Paul Large, the fiancé of Jones’ sister Tammy Walker, is the designated family spokesperson. He said other family members are unable to speak about the tragedy, except to provide a short tribute piece, which is at the end of this story. Large said they are still dealing with “the shock and the utter devastation of it because it’s so out of left field and so surreal. I think ‘surreal’ is the best word to use,” he said on Monday.

The Jones family is extremely close, said Large.

“I’ve never experienced such a tight-knit family,” he said. “They are just loving, loving people.”

Large said the family wants people to remember Heather as the wonderful person she was.

“You couldn’t not like her. She was just one of those people.”

Family Tribute

Chelsea Jones has provided the following piece to the Driftwood about her sister Heather Jones on behalf of the Jones family.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6 we all lost one of the most amazing people anyone ever knew: Heather Jones; loved by all. My best friend, sidekick and the greatest auntie my kids could ever ask for.

Every day I spent with Heather was such an honour. I can still smell her, feel her, hear her. Her beautiful smile, her long golden hair, her big brown eyes, the way she danced around our house with many children. Man, we all looked silly. Always fun and smiling, even if she is hurting inside. 5’2” with the biggest heart.

Her whole life she worked so hard. She loved hard and she played hard.

I miss our coffee dates we had every afternoon and evening. Always young, happy, smiling, her favourite thing to do was to play on the swings. If you were sad, Heather would make your heart hurt less.

Her greatest wish was to hold her new granddaughter. Her biggest dream to have her children back in her life. Her greatest accomplishment Amber Cab Co.

Heather, you will always be in our hearts. You will always be by our side and you will never be forgotten.