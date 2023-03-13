New ferry app released 

BC Ferries invited customers to try the first iteration of their new mobile app this week, saying it was ready for use — and that more features and functionality were on the way.

The eponymous free app is available for download through the App Store and Google Play. According to BC Ferries, the app will make it easier to make bookings, manage trips, check-in at the terminal and find travel information — with a functionality to save travel preferences, check schedules and current conditions, and “express book” next available sailings.

“The app is about giving customers the tools needed to enhance their trip-planning experience through their mobile device,” said Janet Carson, marketing and customer experience vice president. “The BC Ferries app is the latest enhancement to our online services following the rollout of the new website in 2020 and a new Saver fare structure in 2021.”

Ferry riders can create an account that allows them to pull up their booking barcodes at the terminal during check-in, which should make for a smoother process, according to BC Ferries, as well as enable notifications for personalized reminders and service notices for delays and cancellations.

For more information, visit the website bcferries.com/app