Wednesday, March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023
SEARCH
News

New ferry app released 

By Driftwood Staff

BC Ferries invited customers to try the first iteration of their new mobile app this week, saying it was ready for use — and that more features and functionality were on the way. 

The eponymous free app is available for download through the App Store and Google Play. According to BC Ferries, the app will make it easier to make bookings, manage trips, check-in at the terminal and find travel information — with a functionality to save travel preferences, check schedules and current conditions, and “express book” next available sailings. 

“The app is about giving customers the tools needed to enhance their trip-planning experience through their mobile device,” said Janet Carson, marketing and customer experience vice president. “The BC Ferries app is the latest enhancement to our online services following the rollout of the new website in 2020 and a new Saver fare structure in 2021.” 

Ferry riders can create an account that allows them to pull up their booking barcodes at the terminal during check-in, which should make for a smoother process, according to BC Ferries, as well as enable notifications for personalized reminders and service notices for delays and cancellations. 

For more information, visit the website bcferries.com/app 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Drake Road housing details shared

Capital and operating funding for a new supportive housing project on Salt Spring Island is secure, according to officials, but the construction timeline remains...

Viewpoint: Experts be damned!

By FRANTS ATTORP The assault on the Islands Trust is gaining momentum. It is yet another reminder that elections have consequences. At the Feb. 9 Salt Spring Local Trust Committee...

Editorial: Time to re-think waste practices

It’s one thing to ‘waste not want not,’ but quite another to just create less waste. Through our 5Rs of Waste Management feature, this week’s...

Little change in local deadly drug deaths

News of another deadly month from illicit drug toxicity in B.C. came alongside granular data showing little change year-over-year in such deaths within the...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
few clouds
1.9 ° C
3.8 °
-1.5 °
76 %
1kmh
20 %
Wed
6 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
7 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933