Music of 16th century excites at cross-cultural ArtSpring concert

On July 3, 1502, a remarkable letter with a bold and daring proposal went by ship from Genoa to Istanbul, signed by one of the most brilliant minds in history, Leonardo da Vinci. It was addressed to Sultan Bayezid II, with da Vinci proposing a daring project to the Sultan: the longest and boldest bridge the world had ever seen, spanning the Bosporus to link Europe to Asia.

His revolutionary design never saw the light of day. Only a sketch in da Vinci’s notes has survived.

Five centuries later, Italian tenor Marco Beasley, a leading figure in Renaissance music, joins Montreal’s cross-cultural ensemble Constantinople to immerse audiences in the imaginary and audacious world of da Vinci’s drawings in Il Ponte di Leonardo on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. at ArtSpring.

Ottoman compositions, Persian poems and-16th century Italian frottole unite the popular repertoires of two significant centres of musical culture at the time — Persia and the Ottoman Empire on the one side and Renaissance Italy on the other.

Led by artistic director and setar soloist Kiya Tabassian, the musicians conjure up a time-travelling musical journey with contributions from such instrumentation as baroque violin and viola, kanun, lute, percussions, flute and baroque guitar to support Beasley’s transcendent tenor octaves.

Born outside Naples, Beasley studied at the University of Bologna where he deepened his knowledge of the two stylistic pivots of the late Renaissance: recitar cantando and sacred and secular polyphony. He then began an active concert career which quickly took him to some of the most prestigious venues in Salzburg, Amsterdam, Rome and New York.

Inspired by the ancient city illuminating the East and West, Constantinople was founded in 2001 in Montreal by its artistic director Tabassian specifically to explore cross-cultural musical making and exchanges among artists from around the world.

The ensemble has 20 albums to its credit, and has created nearly 50 works, travelling to more than 270 cities in 55 countries.

