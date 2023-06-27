Wednesday, June 28, 2023
June 28, 2023
Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue (SSIFR) firefighter Josh Lindstrom, left, and Capt. Cody Hunsberger were among a half dozen firefighters — and three apparatus — who responded Sunday, June 25, to reports that a vehicle had crashed into a large sinkhole that opened up in the 200 block of Beaver Point Road.
News

MOTI: Beaver Point sinkhole spot safe after repair

By Robb Magley

A deep culvert failure beneath Beaver Point Road caused Sunday’s dramatic sinkhole, according to officials, adding that the temporary repair in place is safe for drivers and the road will remain open. 

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) public affairs officer Ceara Kavanagh said Tuesday the old concrete culverts were installed in four-foot sections, which occasionally can become disjointed over time; water leaking through the gaps can create a void which — depending upon the properties of the infill and surrounding material — can become large. 

Several firefighters and apparatus responded to reports that a vehicle had crashed into the sinkhole Sunday, June 25. Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue (SSIFR) Assistant Chief Mitchell Sherrin said the vehicle had departed prior to their arrival that afternoon. 

“We were impressed by a quick response from our local Emcon maintenance crew, who attended the scene and made a patch to the road Sunday evening,” said Sherrin. 

Emcon crews filled the void with crushed rock and set steel plating on the surface; Kavanagh said the ministry is currently putting together a replacement plan for the culvert in this location, and will continually monitor the site until the culvert replacement project is underway. 

Beaver Point Road sinkhole spot after being temporarily repaired by Emcon personnel.

