MARTIN, Marjorie D.

Marjorie D. Martin

April 16, 1923 – January 31, 2023

Born and raised in North Vancouver, Marjorie finished school at Grade 11 and went to work in the Vancouver shipyard as a file clerk. She took evening classes at the Vancouver Art College to develop her creative skills.

She married Thomas Martin in 1948 and they moved to Calgary where they resided for 30 years and raised their three children.

On retiring, Tom and Marjorie built a home on Salt Spring Island on land her father had purchased in the 1940s.

Marjorie loved her garden, sewing, knitting and volunteering in many capacities.

She had a deep faith and was active in her All Saints by-the-Sea community.

Marjorie moved to Rose Manor in Victoria in 2020 to be close to son Lindsay, and slowly declined over the past three years.

Husband Tom died in 1986, so Marjorie was a widow for 37 years and one day. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter Caihla in 2005 and son Tom in 2019.

She is survived by daughter Paula and husband Laurie Anderson, grandsons Aidan and Rhys and four great grandchildren all of Grande Prairie, AB.; son Lindsay Martin and daughter-in-law Somjit Napua of Victoria, BC; nieces and nephews.

She died peacefully at Royal Jubilee Hospital with her children, niece Colleen, and rector Gyllian Davies by her side. Many thanks to Dr. Maskey for her care and understanding.

Memorial service has already taken place and we thank all who helped pull together a lovely tribute on such short notice.

Our wonderful mother lived a full and happy 99 years. What an example she set of a life lived with kindness, generosity, curiosity, humility and humanity. Thanks for everything! Fly on!