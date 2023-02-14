Resident’s response helps minimize fire impact

Island firefighters report having a quick “win” at a structure fire call on Monday.

Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue (SSIFR) responded to a report of a fire at a single-story residence at 308 Maliview Drive just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 13.

“It was a very good save with a pretty favourable outcome,” said SSIFR Assistant Chief Mitchell Sherrin in a press release issued Tuesday.

SSIFR crews were on scene within 11 minutes of the call and observed smoke pouring out of attic vents. Both occupants and a pet were out of the residence upon arrival, he said.

“The resident did something that really helped us get the fire under control; when he saw that the fire was too big to fight with an extinguisher, he kept a cool head, and he immediately closed all the doors to the fire room. That helped to confine the blaze and buy us time by starving the fire of oxygen,” Sherrin said.

There were no reported injuries. Fire crews used a fire hose and minimal water — 60 gallons — to extinguish the fire. A positive-pressure fan was used to remove extensive smoke from the building. Fire damage was significant but confined to the room of origin.

“Fire was just starting to breach the access hatch into the attic when we arrived. A few more minutes and the fire would’ve taken hold in the attic, and we very likely would have lost the house,” Sherrin said.

Crews searched the attic and remainder of the house for signs of fire extension with a thermal-imaging camera, but the fire had been confined to the room of origin.

Eight apparatus and 23 firefighters attended the fire. A vehicle crash and a medical call occurred during the same time frame as this fire event, keeping crews busy until they completed clean-up at 7:30 pm.

The fire was caused by a lithium-battery explosion that occurred during recharging.

“Islanders are recommended to follow manufacturer’s instructions regarding appliances and vehicles that use batteries. They should also use chargers and devices certified by an accredited safety body,” Sherrin said.