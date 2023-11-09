Friday, November 10, 2023
November 10, 2023
Obituaries

Louis Joseph Pepin

Louis Joseph Pepin, of Salt Spring Island, BC, formerly of Saskatoon, SK passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 4th, 2023 at Qualicum Manor, Long-term Care Home in BC.

Louis was born on May 2, 1939 in Lampman, Saskatchewan to Wilfred and Pauline Pepin. Louis married Ruth (Yunker) on August 21, 1965.

Louis earned his undergraduate degrees at the University of Saskatchewan and his Masters of Social Work from the University of Manitoba. For the majority of his career, he was employed by Saskatchewan Social Services.Louis was a gentle, soft-spoken, caring man who was devoted to his family. He contributed to the betterment of others and his community through many kindnesses, genuine compassion for those in need, and a long list of volunteer activities.

He is survived by his wife Ruth, his sons Christopher (Maureen) and Steven (Marjorie), his grandsons Ethan and Austin, and his son-in-law David Peters (Virginia), 14 nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Lillian Brandt and his daughter Catherine Peters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at All Saints by-the-Sea Anglican Church on Salt Spring Island on October 30, 2023 at 2:00 pm.Memorial donations may be made to Greenwoods Eldercare Society (133 Blain Rd, Ganges, Salt Spring Island BC. V8K 1Z9).

