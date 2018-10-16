WHERE and WHEN TO VOTE

Salt Spring Islanders have two opportunities to cast ballots for two Islands Trust trustees and one Capital Regional District director. Advance polls run today (Wednesday, Oct. 17) at Community Gospel Chapel and the Salt Spring Public Library from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regular voting day is Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with polls set up at Community Gospel Chapel, Salt Spring Public Library and the Fulford Hall seniors annex. Polls are also available on Piers Island at the fire hall and at Richmond Secondary School.

CRD candidates are Gary Holman and Robin Williams. Islands Trust candidates are Sabrina Ali, Kylie Coates, Peter Grove, Howard Holzapfel, Darryl Martin and Laura Patrick.

Qualified resident electors must be 18 years or older on Oct. 20, a Canadian citizen, have resided in B.C. for six months and on Salt Spring for 30 days. All resident voters should bring identification that proves their current address.

Non-resident voters require a recent land title certificate or property tax notice showing the names of all registered owners, plus two pieces of identification. Only one non-resident owner of a property may vote, and a completed consent form is required from other owners designating the voting owner. (See www.crd.bc.ca/vote.)

Voter registration can take place at the time of voting.

For more details about voting eligibility or identification, see www.elections.bc.ca.