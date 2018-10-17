Letters to the editor endorsing Salt Spring election candidates

The following people and organizations have submitted letters of endorsement for specific candidates in the Oct. 20 Salt Spring Island local elections in the following order: Fernando & Tami dos Santos, Jan Slakov, Sabine Swierenga, Positively Forward, George Grams, Ron Cooke, Howard Baker and Ruth Tarasoff. Then follows collected endorsements for Gary Holman from 20 people/couples.

More letters will be accepted up until noon on Friday, Oct. 19.

Actions speak louder than words

There are three issues that we feel are of particular importance on Salt Spring at this time: affordable housing, water and the CRD.

As some of you know we have been working to get affordable housing built on Salt Spring for the last few years and are currently focusing our energies on two projects, Dragonfly Commons and Norton Road. Dragonfly’s goal is to provide 30 affordable work-force rental units in a secluded eco-friendly development on Drake Road. For more information go to: http://dragonflycommons.com

Norton Road’s goal is to provide 26 affordable rental units targeted at health care workers, located in Upper Ganges near the hospital. This project initiated by Norm Elliott has been in process since 2005. The zoning was in place and then the moratorium from North Salt Spring Waterworks brought everything to a halt. We became involved this year and are working to make this project a reality as soon as possible.

Both projects are currently working through water issues. We are glad to report that we believe those issues are solvable and that both projects ought to be completed in the next couple of years. That is the good news but that requires that we are assisted along the way and it never should have taken so long and so much work to start with.

We attended the all-candidates meeting and were very impressed that so many capable and well meaning individuals are willing to serve the community. It was interesting to see that, to a person, they all emphatically stated that the housing crisis is a top priority and they would do their best to address it. We will hold you to it.

We are big fans of the saying that actions speak louder than words. Working through the issues of affordable housing and a myriad of water issues, the individuals on that stage that have been the most helpful to us are: Robin Williams, Peter Grove and Laura Patrick. These are three individuals who we feel have proven that they are willing to work for the community.

We want to emphasize that the Islands Trust, both trustees and staff, particularly over the past year, have been extremely proactive in helping us solve the many issues that we have encountered. Unfortunately, many of the issues are outside of their jurisdiction.

The same cannot be said for the CRD, although we appreciate our CRD director’s good intentions. It is apparent that the CRD staff have the final word on most issues and that word is invariably NO. It is time to change the negative culture that emanates from the local CRD office. It does not have to be that way. We remember fondly the time when Kees Ruurs was senior manager and how helpful he was. We need a CRD director who understands that there are fundamental problems with the CRD and will hold the staff accountable to this community.

FERNANDO AND TAMI DOS SANTOS,

Salt Spring

———————————————————————–

Stepped up to help

At first, I decided to support Howard Holzapfel for the Islands Trust mainly because he stepped up to help the fire board in a time of real need.

Some people were so upset by rising fire protection costs that they were prepared to accept cutting services to the point where people’s health and safety would be put in jeopardy. At least one former fire board member suggested our best option was to do away with our fire department! I’m very grateful to everyone on the fire board. I know they do not all agree on many issues, but they are still working together to keep costs down and provide good service.

As I learn more about Howard, I’m very hopeful he will be elected to our Local Trust Committee. He has a lot of experience in building, real estate and doing turnarounds for businesses in difficulty. He uses his knowledge and skills to enhance livability, not to “make a killing.” He is willing to do whatever work is needed; no task is too menial or beneath his dignity.

I really appreciate that he is independent and so has support from environmental activists as well as people who have very different political leanings. I’m learning things from Howard; he is not just spouting some “received wisdom” or party line.

For example, he had the courage to suggest legalizing some STVRs as part of a strategy to regulate them (e.g. water usage) and to find revenue for affordable housing initiatives. Clearly, this idea is upsetting to many people. But our new elected officials, whoever they may be, may want to look into it. I see that Tofino is: http://tofino.ca/blog/view/online-accommodation-platforms-to-charge-taxes .

If you would like to learn more about Howard, feel free to give him a call at 250-538-8922. As for me, I’m happy to see a diversity of ideas being exchanged in respectful, hopefully productive ways, and glad to share more information.

JAN SLAKOV,

Salt Spring

———————————————————————–

An end to silo budgeting?

One of my biggest concerns with our current system of governance has been the lack of spending coordination and prioritizing.

Salt Spring has many agencies and commissions with tax requisitioning powers. All help themselves to our tax dollars in isolation according to their own wishes, without an overall cap on per cent increase of property taxes. This affects both property owners and renters.

At last Wednesday’s all-candidates meeting I heard two of the candidates mention coordinated expenditures. These were Robin Williams for CRD and Darryl Martin for the Trust. I will be voting for them.

SABINE SWIERENGA,

Salt Spring

———————————————————————–

Positively Forward assesses local election candidates

The local elections are here — this Saturday, Oct. 20 is election day, with advance polls on Wed, Oct 17. The Positively Forward core group has been assessing the candidates for Salt Spring CRD director and Islands Trust. We were not certain if we should endorse candidates, but because people have been asking us who we recommend, we decided that we should make our suggestions public.

Based on our interviews with the candidates, the all-candidates meeting, answers to the Community Alliance and Driftwood questions, articles and campaign materials, we ranked candidates based on our assessment of their:

• background and experience

• knowledge of local governance

• collaborative skills

• ideas and priorities

• communications skills and

• their reflection of “Positively Forward” values.

We came to the following recommendations:

• CRD director: Gary Holman

• Islands Trust: Peter Grove and Laura Patrick

The CRD decision was easily made. Gary Holman unreservedly is the candidate who best represents Positively Forward values. His experience and results-oriented collaborative approach will put him in the best position to win support from the CRD Board and administration to get projects completed and make changes needed to improve delivery of services on Salt Spring Island.

The Trust decision was more difficult because there are several candidates with significant strengths. We recommend Peter Grove because of his experience, and his collaborative, respectful and responsive style of leadership. Of the five new candidates, Laura Patrick impressed us with her understanding of the role of trustee, professional background, local community experience, diligence and energy.

POSITIVELY FORWARD GROUP

(arising from the Positively No campaign of last year’s incorporation referendum)

———————————————————————–

Choose candidates of tolerance

I was brought up to believe that we all come from a place of good intent and that differences between us arise as a result of how we view the world and arrive at our perspective on preferred solutions. It is not because any of us has negative motives.

However, it seems that whenever a ballot or election comes around, there are those on island who feel compelled to elevate their view or their preferred candidate by disparaging the competition and ascribing them with negative intentions. So it goes with the current election where already a former Islands Trust trustee seeks to promote his preferred CRD candidate by demeaning the present one. He fails to mention his preferred candidate was in charge when some serious fiscal suspicion arose as a result of the significant waste of public funds that surrounded the debacle known as the tennis bubble.

My first exposure to gutter politics on Salt Spring Island was how the acronym ISG — Islanders for Self Government — was mischaracterized by Gary Holman as “Islanders for Selfish Government,” and by one of his supporters as “I Support Greed.” Such wilful negativity toward a large percentage of fellow citizens who just happened to hold a different view about the best structure to deliver efficient local governance deserved an apology that was never forthcoming and exhibited precisely the opposite of those qualities we should seek in an elected official.

Peter Grove, Wayne McIntyre and I have tried hard to restore good conduct and rhetoric in local government and a reversion to the divisive and accusatory politics and policies that were the norm a decade ago is not what this island needs.

These are among the reasons I will be casting my vote for Robin Williams for CRD director. Robin does not elevate himself by demeaning others. I have worked with Robin on island issues, through his work on the board of the Islands Trust Conservancy and on the Islands Trust Financial Planning Committee. He sticks to the issues, is truthful, is a constructive colleague, an innovative, lateral thinker, and has an entrepreneurial mindset that often finds solutions outside conventional paradigms.

For the Trust election, I have enjoyed working with Peter Grove. I also commend voters to two newcomers who have stepped forward, Darryl Martin and Laura Patrick. I have worked with Darryl in his capacity as the alternate CRD director. He has impressed me with his professionalism, his hard work, his calmness and his patience. He will make an excellent trustee.

Laura has done sterling work on the island, including as a member of the Community Economic Development Commission, and will bring much needed qualities to the Trust, including honesty, civility and her capacity to make rational and intelligent decisions on important issues in the midst of the confusion that sometimes attaches to complex land use decisions.

I embrace this election as an opportunity to continue to move forward together, with new leaders chosen for their demonstrable abilities, but also for their history of good will and tolerance towards all members of our community, including those with views that diverge from their own.

GEORGE GRAMS,

Salt Spring

———————————————————————–

Confidence in Williams’ abilities

Well, the elections are once again upon us, and I would like to share a few thoughts, as a member of this island community.

At the candidates debate last Wednesday night, it was clear that the biggest single issue for all the candidates is our current housing crisis, and rightly so. Having been involved in tackling this issue for a while now, I was greatly encouraged. We have some great candidates for both the Trust and the CRD positions.

What I have learned over the past few years of dealing with our housing issues, is that while the island trustees seem to bear the brunt of the public outcry, the CRD has been the weak link in dealing with this issue, and is actually to my mind the agency with more power to do something about it.

We have two strong candidates for CRD director, Robin Williams and Gary Holman. I have chosen to endorse Robin, with all due respect to Gary.

Throughout my own efforts to improve our housing situation, I have quickly learned who the real movers and shakers are in this regard, and Robin Williams, for me, is at the top of this list.

I first met Robin a few years ago, as we are both on the steering committee for Dragonfly Commons. Robin has been very active behind the scenes for more than a few years now, working hard to find solutions to our housing crisis, as well as many other aspects of our island infrastructure. I have been very impressed with his knowledge of how our government systems work, both local and provincial, and his insight into what does and doesn’t work within these agencies. He is very determined to bring the CRD back into play for the benefit of all our community, and having watched him in action, I know he can get things done.

I am therefore suggesting that when you are considering your choice for this position, you will give Robin Williams some due respect. He is now providing a series of videos online presenting his platform, and I would ask that you give them your attention and consideration, and also that you then get out and vote. There is a lot at stake.

RON COOKE,

Salt Spring

———————————————————————–

Spirit and heart

I’ve known Howard Holzapfel for almost four years now since we both campaigned for trustee of the Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District and we’ve been closely associated on that fire board since January of 2017 when he again volunteered to serve. As we all know, he is now seeking the office of trustee for the Islands Trust.

I’ve experienced his indomitable spirit and heart. He has maintained a positive outlook and friendly demeanour in the face of adverse issues and has the extraordinary ability to view himself in the position of someone less fortunate when involved in policymaking, both on the SSIFPD and the Ferry Advisory Commission. He first brought up the idea of purchasing a slightly used fire engine at a deep discount rather than the custom-built apparatus we traditionally acquire: this an idea that can potentially save us hundreds of thousands of dollars. This idea led to the establishment of the general purpose capital reserve fund which, under bylaw, allows for a more immediate access to funds when suitable used apparatus comes onto the market. This is just one example of his ability to think “out of the box.”

I believe Howard will work well with whomever is elected as his partner on the Islands Trust.

We need Howard on the Islands Trust!

HOWARD BAKER,

Salt Spring

———————————————————————–

Bringing diverse groups together

Here is another little known fact about CRD candidate Gary Holman.

In 1994, 158 acres, including Ford Lake, came on the open market. With the successful acquisition of Mill Farm just completed, the opportunity arose to secure another parcel for conservation purposes, a vision shared by Gary Holman, Cate McEwen and husband Gavin Johnston. These three made the decision to try to secure this property, and in a court-ordered sale they outbid a competitor by only $5,000 and became the new owners. This bought them time to attract a conservation partner, Ducks Unlimited, not in a position to participate at the time of the sale, which subsequently took possession. This so-called Ford Lake Project was enhanced by the addition of land donated by Robert and Birgit Bateman to whom the whole was dedicated in 2013 in recognition of his life-time work in nature conservation.

Without the vision of these three, Gary Holman, Cate McEwen and Gavin Johnston, this would not have happened.

Gary Holman has demonstrated, time after time, expertise in the art of bringing diverse groups together to achieve common goals. What better choice for a CRD director?

RUTH TARASOFF,

Salt Spring

——————————————————————

Collected endorsements for Gary Holman

I am voting for Gary Holman for CRD. I was deeply touched by his efforts to stop the construction on Grace Islet, even risking arrest.

Gary never hesitates to participate in debates and forums and issues that affect us all. I have heard nothing but compliments and admiration for his years of dedicated work for his fellow Salt Springers. I feel that his patience, experience and knowledge will be a great asset to us all.

Marcelle Roy,

A water defender

_____________________________________

We are grateful and excited for Salt Spring that Gary is running for CRD director, and thankful that we have someone who is experienced, knowledgeable and has a proven track record on getting things done to vote for.

We have known Gary over the years and have worked with him on many projects such as keeping Fernwood dock as a community asset, protecting and respecting First Nations burial sites, supporting food security and protecting and adding to our green space. We found him to be an open-minded, tireless hard worker, who puts his ego aside and tries to do what’s best for the whole community.

Donna Martin & Michael Hogan,

Islanders since 1968, owners of Eat Drink Ferment and SS Home Design Centre Ltd., and frequent community volunteers

_____________________________________

Gary Holman brings intelligence, know-how, integrity, and an outstanding record of public service to everything he takes on.

As a former MLA, CRD Director, and advocate for the Islands Trust, he is uniquely well-placed to tackle Salt Spring’s challenges. Gary combines the best principles of conservationists, social progressives and long-term thinkers. We are lucky indeed to have a candidate of his calibre.

Ronald Wright,

Author of 10 books including the best-selling Massey Lectures: A Short History of Progress, which was broadcast on CBC radio and published in 16 languages and 40+ countries.

_____________________________________

I am voting for Gary because of his longstanding commitment to, and understanding of, this island. He particularly earned my admiration with his activism to protect Grace Islet. His experience in island governance, both as a former CRD director and as a provincial MLA, means that, if elected, he can hit the ground running. And there’s lots for him to do!

Larry Appleby,

Salt Spring apple grower

_____________________________________

Gary Holman has experience, he listens and works hard at overcoming challenges and finding solutions. Whether its housing, conservation, agriculture or waste disposal, he gets involved to help make Salt Spring the place we want it to be. He helped us with the Area Farm Plan and supports local food production. He gets my vote.

Anne Macey,

President, Salt Spring Abattoir Society

President, Island Natural Growers

_____________________________________

I’m voting for Gary!

Bill Henderson,

Salt Spring resident and singer of songs

_____________________________________

I have known Gary since his first term as SSI CRD director (2002-2005). He has always put the well-being of Salt Spring Islanders before himself. He has a character trait, rare in politicians, of critiquing himself and always trying to do better. Most important of all, Gary has the knowledge, experience and commitment to achieve the CRD reforms that are so badly needed.

Maxine Leichter,

President, Water Preservation Society and lead researcher for the recent report “Improving CRD Service Delivery on SSI”

_____________________________________

I support Gary because of his record of getting things done for Salt Spring and his priorities for the future. Gary will achieve change through collaboration rather than confrontation. His thoughtful, principled approach will be respected by other CRD Board members – making him the best candidate to get support for needed changes in CRD governance and service delivery on Salt Spring.

Richard Kerr,

Economist, former member of CRD commissions and the Islands Trust Advisory Planning Committee

_____________________________________

Gary Holman has been a tireless and extremely effective champion of our community. He constantly seeks to be better informed about issues; he listens to community members; and he thoughtfully works towards solutions for community well-being and a better future. I’m deeply thankful that he is offering his experience and enthusiasm to serve our community again as CRD director, and I look forward to helping where I can with Gary’s ideas and efforts.

David Denning,

Science educator and community energy activist

_____________________________________

Of all the politicians I have known over the years, Gary is the least driven by ego or ideology. I have seen that what drives Gary is a deep desire for social justice and a need to serve his community by finding creative ways of improving how Salt Spring works.

Michael Wall,

Artist and designer

_____________________________________

What I admire about Gary is his ability to see the bigger picture and then carefully take action to get things done. These two qualities do not always come together in one person, but in Gary’s case they do. Again and again, I’ve seen him help to create a cohesive vision for what needs to be done, and then bring the key players in government together with people in the community so that amazing projects could be accomplished. Think of ArtSpring, the library, the pool, the bus system — and the list goes on!

Nora Layard,

Long-time Salt Spring resident and community volunteer

_____________________________________

Gary Holman has earned my respect and he is my choice for CRD director. I know that his extensive experience in government combined with his passion and dedication to the people of this community make him the best choice.

Seth Berkowitz,

Photographer and ArtSpring volunteer

_____________________________________

For years I’ve watched Gary Holman serve his community diligently —- first as CRD director, then as MLA. But I believe sometimes being a leader demands more than “being of service.” Gary joined our community and First Nations in protecting Grace Islet and opposing the risky Trans Mountain pipeline on Burnaby Mountain, proving he is willing to take a risk and stand up for his personal principles.

Sandra Leckie,

Salt Spring resident and community activist

_____________________________________

I worked with then CRD director Gary Holman on the Cusheon Watershed Management Plan and was impressed by his hard work and dedication to our community. He supported our scientists and other volunteers who toiled for years of water testing to learn how to reduce pollution in our lake, and helped us to publish, present and share our management ideas. He has my vote.

Maureen Moore,

Salt Spring resident, educator and fresh water advocate

_____________________________________

Gary Holman is our choice for CRD because of his experience, intelligence and integrity (in addition to being a fine person). His past leadership for projects such as the new library and community transportation issues has been sterling. We anticipate more great things.

Bob and Audrey Wild,

Long-time Salt Spring residents and community volunteers

_____________________________________

Gary Holman is the essential man for 2018. After two terms of drift at the CRD directorship, he offers a return to principled, proven and effective governance. We can choose to pick fights with the CRD. Or, we can elect Gary and make it work for us.

David Borrowman,

Former Salt Spring trustee

_____________________________________

I have worked on affordable housing for Salt Spring for many years. These projects are long and complicated processes that need a strong team to succeed. Gary has played an important role in most of them, from advisory to key leadership, as a volunteer, as our CRD director or as our MLA. He contributes great problem-solving ideas, and I fully support his proposed way forward to help solve our current housing crisis. (See website: gary4director.org)

Janis Gauthier,

Long-time SSI resident and affordable housing consultant

_____________________________________

For our community we want people in local government who care about us, the residents — all the residents — and for the special place we live in. Gary cares, and he gets things done. I’ve worked with him, and I know we couldn’t ask for a better CRD director.

Briony Penn,

Writer, naturalist, community activist

_____________________________________

Gary’s leadership first impressed me when we were part of the core group who met weekly for almost two years in 2000 to 2001 to save Burgoyne Bay from development. Gary worked behind the scenes on the complex deals that resulted in the protection of 2,600 acres in total. As CRD director, his support for Salt Spring’s Energy Strategy projects demonstrated leadership in that area too, and resulted in Salt Spring winning awards for climate action.

Elizabeth White,

Transition Salt Spring Enterprise Co-op

_____________________________________

I worked for five years with Gary as the “alternate CRD director” and saw first hand how tirelessly he attended more meetings than any politician I have known, working well with community groups and individuals. He listened carefully to everyone’s viewpoint and, always both pragmatic and frugal, he made thoughtful decisions on what would work best for all. Lucky Salt Spring if you can get him back!

Marion Pape,

Former SSI resident, community activist and past alternate CRD director for Gary