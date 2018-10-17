CRD & Islands Trust candidates: final pitch to voters

We asked the six Islands Trust candidates and two CRD candidates to give readers their final pitch for why you should vote for them. These are their responses:

Peter Grove

Islands Trust

I am proud of what the LTC has achieved over the last seven years. In particular of the way we changed the political climate on the island from confrontational and abrasive to one which is largely collaborative and constructive. Of particular note, we shepherded the incorporation study and referendum process through to its conclusion with remarkably little controversy.

We have worked with applicants to develop affordable housing, with over 260 units in progress; we have legalized suites in over half the island and I want to see this extended; we are in process of legalizing some 500 seasonal cottages for full-time residency.

We worked on water issues, including surface, rain and ground water. While there remains a great deal to be done we have met with significant success.

If re-elected I want to: continue to work on housing, clearly of great importance to our island; working with other agencies and First Nations to develop an integrated strategic plan for the island and an updated OCP which must address the realities of climate change; and continue to find ways to integrate our local government and make it more effective.

We must continue to address our water needs. There is no shortage of water on the island. It’s a matter of storage and management. We need to change the building code to make rainwater catchment mandatory in those areas where water is an issue and less expensive to install; we must lobby the Province to make it allowable for drinking purposes in multi-residential developments.

This is a brief summary of what I have done and what I want to do for our community. I hope very much that you will once again put your trust in me as you have done for the last seven years. I will not let you down.

Sabrina Ali

Islands Trust

I bring a level of governance awareness and fluency as your trustee that no other candidate offers.

My education and experience with the legal and political framework surrounding this position allows me to fully step into this role. I am eager and motivated to continue learning about the uniqueness of the Islands Trust. My legal interpretation of the preserve and protect mandate is for ecological governance through mindful community development; this has been a vision of mine for over 30 years. I look forward to serving in this way.

My passion for community building can be seen in my work in the Community Services Seniors’ Wellness office. I’m also a Seniors’ Van Excursion driver, relief receptionist at the main office and do relief delivery for the food bank. Please come by and see me at the Saturday market, reciting poetry and selling my art. Feel free to ask me any questions about my platform. I speak directly and have an enthusiasm to learn more.

I am the greenest candidate, and my political activism stems from a grass roots perspective. I am running a zero-funded campaign. I have an “open door” policy and will be available for questions and ideas. I want to hear your perspective. I’m a team player. One of my strengths is my ability to speak to and understand diverse viewpoints.

I have lived many different places in Canada and experienced a wide variety of lifestyles. I offer fresh energy and perspective that I will bring to your proposals. I’m passionate about the Islands Trust specifically; the more I learn, the more I want to contribute. I look forward to upholding the thoroughly unique mandate of the Islands Trust for all of us and our island.

Kylie Coates

Islands Trust

So this is the end of the campaign and no one is more relieved than I.

Has this been hard? Yes, but it’s been one of the most interesting things I have done in my life.

Here are my final words from the heart as we roll into election day.

Ask not what your island can do for you. Ask what you can do for your island!

I have borrowed these words from a man whose generation reached the stars and moon in a decade, and yet we still can’t build basic housing.

I love history. Going back in time is easier than looking forward to the future. My generation thinks the government has failed us: it’s hard to argue when we live in one of the richest countries in the world and there’s homeless people on the street, and even people with jobs that have to live in tents because there are no homes for them.

We pride ourselves on our artistic community, yet there is nothing in our downtown core that indicates this. I advocate adding welcome signs to the main roads, and advising visitors of the time change (to “island time”). Paint the power poles, and bare walls. Make this a place where Alice and the Mad Hatter would feel comfortable. We have a wealth of talent to draw from.

This community is only stronger when we work together. We all know the problems we currently face; we have worked through our problems in the past, and we can solve the current ones going forward.

I am 36. I could move where I could have a much easier life, but I am an islander and want to remain on the islands.

Einstein said that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. So before you vote for the same-old, same-old, remember Einstein’s words.

There are people in the world fighting to vote, yet there is so much apathy about our most fundamental right. Please vote.

Howard Holzapfel

Islands Trust

“Experience, trust, integrity, environmentally conscious” – these words encapsulate my life’s work as a husband, parent, business owner and community volunteer.

All the homes I’ve built have been top quality, far exceeding carbon footprint requirements. I hoped these homes would survive me and be cherished by all who lived in them; this has proven to be the case.

Once, I worked to find a way to protect a beautiful wooded property. Since the community couldn’t afford to purchase it, I had to act fast. Wealthy friends entrusted me with the millions of dollars needed to buy the land. Instead of building 37 homes, as the zoning permitted, I built seven — enough to provide a reasonable return to investors while protecting most of the land.

In business dealings I’ve always worked to protect people’s life savings and the land and communities they love, within the rules of finance. A vote for me is a vote for bringing those values and skills to the Trust.

Trying to explain my approach to complex problems in a minute is not easy! I believe what makes a candidate stand out is not only identifying a problem but coming up with a creative solution. For instance, I agree with other candidates that we need a collaborative approach to effectively address the housing crisis on Salt Spring. But it’s also important to come up with ways to fund affordability solutions without raising taxes.

It would be an honour to represent you and Salt Spring as a trustee. I will listen to your concerns and find creative solutions. I believe when you sign for a bylaw, it is much the same as an artist signing a painting; I am proud of my record and I’m sure you will be pleased with your vote, voting for me.

Darryl Martin

Islands Trust

If elected to Islands Trust, I can be effective immediately because I have been working with the Salt Spring governance system for the past five years.

The system consists of independent entities — Islands Trust, CRD, fire district etc. — and I have learned the challenges we are facing can only be solved through these entities working together in a coordinated way.

The main challenges are: lack of housing for certain crucial segments of our population; a suite of problems accompanying climate change including wildfire risk; and the challenge of preserving our environment while meeting economic and social needs.

Through my work I have become familiar with the strengths and weaknesses of these entities, and got to know the people in them. Through five years with the Community Economic Development Commission, three as chair, and two years as alternate to CRD director, I learned how to get things done within our system. Examples are: getting Tour des Îles up and running, and securing for Salt Spring and the Southern Gulf Islands access to the Rural Dividend economic fund. I am therefore confident of being effective in this role.

If elected I will move the Trust in the direction of supporting innovative housing, including eco-villages; amending regulations to encourage rainwater catchment and storage; paying more attention to the ocean aspects of our island; and creating a set of land-use regulations that will turn the aspirations of the official community plan into reality. I am prepared to put in the effort and courage to make this happen.

Laura Patrick

Islands Trust

The Islands Trust is as unique as the people it serves. We all have a role to play to preserve and protect our natural environment.

Sustaining island character and maintaining healthy communities are equal parts of the Trust’s mandate, but too many important community concerns remain unaddressed or unsupported. This is a critical election for Salt Spring Island.

I see signs that our community needs and our environmental stewardship must evolve to sustain a healthy island. We are in a housing crisis that is affecting too many of our fellow islanders — especially our workforce. Our island environment is under stress from the impacts of climate change, a heated housing market and increased tourism.

Elect me and I will get to work fixing the urgent challenges faced by our community. This is a creative, compassionate and generous island society and I know we can and MUST do better if we are to build a healthy, vibrant community that is in harmony with the natural environment, both for today and, more importantly, for tomorrow.

The specific issues that I want to work on are:

• Maintaining and strengthening our environmental safeguards to keep Salt Spring special;

• Creating innovative solutions to provide both immediate and long-term relief for the affordable housing crisis; and

• Improving governance and cross-organization coordination that is more responsive to local needs and a changing world.

I believe it is time for strong new leadership that is more attuned to the needs of today’s diverse population. I know we can honour the mandate of the Islands Trust while also strengthening the fabric of our community.

I have proven leadership abilities, I like to get things done, and I want to work with the people of this community.

Gary Holman

CRD

For 30 years, as community activist, CRD director and MLA, I’ve worked with islanders on successes like affordable housing at Murakami Gardens; our community bus, pool, library and pathways; upgrading Lady Minto and water treatment; protecting Burgoyne Bay and Grace Islet. Let’s continue this progress.

I’ll work with Islands Trust to formalize inter-agency coordination; hold public town hall and budget meetings; and advocate for voter approval of a CRD Local Community Commission. An LCC will broaden local CRD representation and assume more authority from CRD through an elected “council” representing the public interest, not through separate commission “silos” with narrow mandates.

My top priority is completion of seven affordable housing projects currently underway (including CRD’s Drake Road project), together representing 250 homes. The CRD can provide greater support for related services like water, and by strengthening our Salt Spring Island Housing Council.

Key projects, like on-island disposal of our liquid waste (costing $350,000 per year to truck off-island), have idled too long. Let’s complete pathways in Ganges, stalled since 2014, and begin similar improvements on Ganges Hill. Let’s build a new, earthquake-proof fire hall to also house our emergency operations centre / search and rescue services. Let’s keep the Ganges fire hall for community uses, not sell it off to the highest, private bidder; secure the right of way for the Ganges harbour walk from the Province, separate from controversial upland zoning; and partner with BC Transit to expand our bus system.

I know how CRD can better support our amazing volunteers and community groups to move forward on issues like climate action; a Ganges village plan; The Root food processing centre; health and seniors facilities; a public laundromat; and community radio station.

_______________________________________________________________________

Robin Williams

CRD

This election for CRD director presents a solid choice: one is an endorsement of the status quo and the other is my platform, which is a vision for the future.

I will pay particular attention to the report conducted in 2007 following the tennis court bubble financial fiasco. I will enact the recommendations by giving PARC back management authority and giving all commission volunteers training and support. These people will be treated with respect. This will return decision- making to the island.

In this election, I have been the only candidate to discuss finances. I have long learned how easy it is for politicians to spend other people’s money, our money, your money. The fact is that I am not a career politician, I am a man of business with a strong financial and managerial skill set. I demonstrated this at the Islands Trust Financial Planning Committee where I pushed back a 3.5 per cent tax increase to a more reasonable two per cent. I will work towards an inter-agency island budget.

I will effectively manage the current $10 million of CRD infrastructure projects, including Drake Road affordable housing. I will provide support for the new hospital emergency room and health centre additions, I will lobby for the return of the $900,000 plus annual requisition we give to the CRD Regional Hospital District and for the $400,000- plus we give Regional Parks. I will lobby for a seat on the Island Health board.

I will conduct a Salt Spring CRD administrative review and install clear performance standards. I will hire an executive assistant who will work with on-island volunteers. I will have two alternates with delegated authority, one for utilities and the other for PARC, trails and nature and Regional Parks.

I will personally handle the relationship with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Most importantly I will stand up for Salt Spring, stay calm and above all get things done.