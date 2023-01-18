Wednesday, January 18, 2023
January 18, 2023
Salt Spring 4-H Community Club members and leaders at the 2022 awards and wrap-up event.
Island Life

Local 4-H enrolment opens for fresh season 

By Contributed Article

If your child is between the ages of six to 19 years and is interested in animals or meeting new friends, organizers hope you will consider participation in the Salt Spring Island 4-H Community Club.   

The year 2023 marks the club’s 42nd year, according to club leader and registrar Loretta Rithaler, who said the return to in-person activities has allowed the club to once again flourish. 

“4-H offers opportunities to learn how to become productive, self-assured adults who can make their community — and country — a good place in which to live,” said Rithaler. “We are very proud of our club members’ achievements, at the district, regional, provincial and national levels, earning and gaining recognition with camp/leadership opportunities, bursaries and secondary school course credits.”   

The goal of the 4-H program is youth development, with the objectives of knowledge, leadership, citizenship and personal development. This is fostered through project and program work, such as learning and practising animal husbandry, skill development, public speaking, encouraging confidence, and of course making new friends — with the support, encouragement and guidance of volunteer leaders and 4-H alumni from the Salt Spring community.    

To inquire about whether the club will be a good fit for your child, send an email to lrithaler@telus.net, subject line “4-H Enrolment Inquiry.” 

The annual membership fee is $125, with the possibility for membership fee assistance, according to Rithaler. 

New member enrolment is open until Feb. 15.

The club is also seeking volunteer leaders and welcomes inquiries to lrithaler@telus.net with the subject line “4-H Volunteer Inquiry.”  

