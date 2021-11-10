Michael O’Connor’s Horoscope for the Week: November 12, 2021

Tip of the Week:

The waxing Scorpio New Moon seed is manifesting as the destined synchronicities it is designed to. As the Moon rounds the first quarter and pushes towards full, the intensity will rise and culminate on November 19 as a lunar eclipse. The Moon is symbolic of the past and the eclipse has a way of snipping some of it away to make way for the new. In the wider context, it is all an expression of the birthing pains of the Age of Aquarius.

Paradoxically, synchronicities manifest as collective events, trends and episodes and also as personal, subjective manifestations of destiny. Like the uncountable wavelets that rise and fall on the ocean, each is distinct yet a participant in the same whole. Light works this way too, manifesting as both particles and waves, depending on our co-creative perceptions. Despite apparent division and opposition, the deeper spiritual understanding and lesson is to recognize that we are all in this together. The mind perceives division, while the heart sees unity. It is this kind of mind-bending that is the domain of the deeper reaches of Scorpio.

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

True to your sign, the planetary alignments manifest in a direct and raw way. Yet, you are also among the more willful signs and, therefore strongly project your own will and perceptions onto life; as is your destiny to do. The focus now is to blend the two: to be extra willful yet to also be open to undergo necessary change and purification.

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Changes on relationship fronts continue to unfold. In fact, you may notice that they have gotten progressively deeper and more complex. Positively, this process is leading you to deepen bonds of intimacy with significant others. Be open to new attitudes, tools and methods to this end. Imposing your will now is sure to prove extra troublesome.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21)

Scorpio time is optimal for an organ cleanse. This is especially true for you. Your strategy can simply include taking a break for a while. Whether it is certain foods, or coffee, or the news, or social media, or perhaps you are keen to undergo an even deeper purge process. However you do it, now is the time. See it as a spiritual process.

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

You are in a passionate mood. This includes new connections and encounters. A metamorphic process that began late last year has arrived at a critical stage. Yet, it can prove to be a breakthrough and a rebirth. Much depends on your attitude and interpretation. Your willingness to engage cooperatively is a key to your success.

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

Wow, big and powerful shifts are underway close to home. These may literally include your environment, but likely include family members as well. This is unlikely to be an easy time and one that requires you to dig deeper than usual and to give more than usual. Give more now and shift away from concerns of casually receiving, for best results.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sep 22)

You are destined to undergo a process of change and transformation now in association with your perceptions and interpretations. This also constitutes a cycle of learning and realization. New knowledge of a more formal kind is emphasized. This may manifest as a mini course that amounts to a certification of some kind.

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

A major focus now is upon values and priorities. This likely involves a focus on finances, investments, insurance and other such securities. This may include becoming more patient and trusting and letting go of concerns and worries that you cannot do anything about. However, it may also include becoming more committed. Tune in to discern what is true for you.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Taking new leads and initiatives should be quite evident by now. Depending on your nature and circumstance, these may prove very literal, or they may manifest as psychological, emotional and/or spiritual initiations of some kind. A gift of power awaits your resolve to acknowledge fears and to face them head on. The truth will not only liberate but will reward you too.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

A busy time behind the scenes continues. Whether this is literally true or that you simply have a lot of activity going on in the back of your mind depends on you. Yet, this is an opportune time to do inner work true to the psychological prowess associated with Scorpio. By acknowledging vulnerabilities you claim power over your overactive imagination.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Who are your true friends? Who are your allies, team mates, or adversaries and foes? Answering these questions is extra important now. Invariably, any who reveal or who you detect to be fake friends will be quickly removed and probably forever. Positively, you are replacing the lead with gold.

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 19)

An ardent push in your public and professional life is underway. If this is not evident, you may feel a little lost and confused. Where can you best direct your efforts with a sense of commitment and resolve? If you are retired, for example, you can share information, insights, inspiration and wisdom on social media. Identify your cause and commit!

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Scorpio time offers an opportunity to both deepen and expand your scope of knowledge and awareness. This process includes creative thinking at least as much as accumulating knowledge. Doing so requires breaking free of the box, of dogmatic thinking, assumptions, credulous beliefs, and so on. Free your mind and the rest will follow. To do so, focus on your heart, your centre of intuition and truth.