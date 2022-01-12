Michael O’Connor’s astrology column for the week beginning Jan. 14, 2022

By MICHAEL O’CONNOR

SUNSTAR ASTROLOGY

Mercury turns retrograde today, January 14, at 6:41 am EST (3:41 am PST). It joins Venus and Uranus. A retrograde planet is a common occurrence in Astrology. It does produce both psychological and eventful effects, yet these can be subtle to measure. Still it remains that they generally lead us to review, reflect, revise, reconsider… according to the planet in question and the sign it is in. Mercury Rx in Aquarius is one of its better positions. However, this is generally true but not always specifically. Positively, it tends to have a mind-opening effect. Because Uranus is ruled by Aquarius, it is influenced as well and because Uranus is in the sign ruled by Venus which is also retrograde, in Capricorn, all 3 of the retrograde planets are more intimately involved. Yet, Mercury is also in direct square to Uranus and this aspect indicates the energies of each are at cross purposes and the resolution tends to be a hard-won, character building process. The outer manifestation will likely prove confrontational between the mainstream narrative and that of alternative perspectives.

What is significant about Mercury Retrograde this year is that it actually occurs 4 times, or at least the start of 4! Usually, we experience 3 Mercury Retrograde cycles, consisting of approximately 3-weeks. The 3-week duration remains but there are 4 starts and the same can be said about 2023 which begins while Mercury is Rx. Here are the dates for 2022: January 14 – February 3, May 10 – June 3, September 10 – October 2 and December 29 – January 19, 2023.

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

As eager as you are to take an ambitious, early lead, you also may feel happy to take time out. Such inner conflict is not uncommon, but it tends to cause frustration. However, you are determined to cash in on prior efforts made and may feel that this is not the time to retreat, even if you feel like doing so. Focus on the prize to lift your spirits.

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Your sights are set on the future. You have been pushing quite strongly for some months now. The complexity of our times is on your mind and it may be challenging to feel as confident as you like. You are willing to take a philosophical approach in some regards, yet your ambitions are running strong. Make a list of your allies and assets to boost your confidence levels.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21)

Mercury Retrograde could contribute to feeling a little lost for a while. This can be interpreted as a sign to slow down both literally and regarding expectations. The security you yearn to feel now may be transcendental such as having faith in a higher power. You are willing to be there and strong for others but you want the same in return.

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

The pressure cooker on relationship fronts continues to blow steam. Mercury Rx will lead you to deepen your research. The goal is to break free of fixed or rigid perspectives. The impulse to charge ahead is there, but so too is the need to be tactical and diplomatic. All the while, the cauldron of change continues to transform you inside and out.

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

A focus on health, lifestyle and security are all woven into the plot now. Mercury turning retrograde will put you on best behaviour to keep the peace on relationship fronts. Circumstances are pushing you to give more these days but some people may be hard to please. Deepening your spiritual awareness may feel more necessary than usual.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sep 22)

A creative mood prevails. Finding the time to dive deeper into creative projects is the biggest hurdle. Your powers of critical thinking and ability to think-out-of-the-box will increase while Mercury is Rx. This could prove to be an excellent time to dive into those interests that require more detailed attention and an innovative approach.

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

A lot of time and attention is directed to the home front of late. Family matters involving power politics and time management are featured. Health matters continue to play a central role and feeling as confident as you would like to may be a challenge. Patience is a keyword and may also be true regarding financial matters.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Many thoughts and ideas are on your mind and you want to communicate them too. Doing so, however, could prove a little more challenging while Mercury is in reverse. Positively, it will activate constructively critical analysis to identify where changes and improvements are needed. A slow but sure approach will probably work best now.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

You are in a practical mood. Financial matters are weighing in strongly. Fortunately, your confidence levels are rising along with a driving determination to enter new territory. The time is right to take a few risks and to take some pioneering leads and initiatives. Even Mercury, although Rx, is well positioned to pull for the team!

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Whatever lack of focus you may have been experiencing, that is no longer the case. You may still be contending with demands on your time and attention and on a variety of fronts. Yet, your powers of concentration are supporting you to be able to manage. The key to your success now stands to include frequent mini-breaks.

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 19)

You are probably extra happy to lay low and behind the scenes as 2022 gets going. Mercury Retrograde in your sign will actually serve to sharpen your focus, at least initially, yet things could get a bit blurry towards the end of the month. Meanwhile a lingering rebellious mood, which can also be described as a push for freedom, is present but you may wonder if you are banking on wishful thinking.

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

A strong sense of individuality is percolating within. It includes or requires steadily changing perspectives and interpretations of reality. Positively, you have noticed a progressive shift over the past few months. If not, you could feel stuck or maybe you are comfortable in your habitual patterns, and perhaps both. Jupiter in Pisces invites expansion and increase.