Horoscope for Oct. 8 – 14 by Michael O’Connor

TIP OF THE WEEK: The Sun in mid-stride through Libra will largely manifest as a harmonious time, thanks in part to Venus also in Libra. When a planet is in its own sign, it is optimal in terms of the synchronicities it contributes to. This is especially true if it is the only planet in its own sign. Yet Mercury in Virgo, which is its own ruling sign (along with Gemini), now direct as of October 2 after its 3-week retrograde cycle, is competing for the spotlight. Although subtle, this will produce an element of critical thinking into the otherwise beauty and harmony-oriented Venus. Saturn in Aquarius and Neptune in Pisces are also in their own signs, further disrupting the emphasis. Lovely autumn colors and harvest abundance vying with the ravages of the recent record breaking storms on the shores of the Atlantic is an apt expression of this ironic disruption of planetary influences, with each pulling attention from the center to their own respective corner, as it were.

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Love is in the air and your energy levels are running high as well. You might almost think it is spring… Casting a critical eye upon matters meanwhile, could have an intercepting effect, unless you direct it towards strategies that include all the trimmings and finer touches.

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

While some are swooning in romantic reverie, your focus is directed towards more practical projects. Tending to repairs, preparing for winter and making improvements are all likely activities. At deeper levels, you are pushing to make moves that matter to remain a step ahead of looming uncertainties.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21)

An animated and playful mood is lingering. Some of your focus has likely been towards home improvements, but that will end this week. Romantic interests will also rise noticeably. If fun and games is not your style, perhaps artistic activity is. But you can have it all as with having a party and inviting special guests.

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

Home sweet home is the sentiment on your mind. On the other hand, the theme may be more about sweat than the sweetness of idle leisure. Getting things done implies a busy time behind the scenes, which is quite likely. Use this week to strategize and measure twice to cut once, since you will get right into it soon.

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

Changes in your public and professional life and status are influencing your perspectives, and the opposite is also true. Despite a somewhat rebellious impulse of late, you have also been inclined towards deeper reflection and casting a constructively critical eye upon both external affairs and internal interpretations.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sep 22)

Building upon dreams continues. This has and continues to include practical considerations. A careful review of what is both desired and required for the sake of good home economics is featured. Although certain indulgences would tickle your fancy, attending to the real work will light your fire.

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

The time has come to take new leads and strides. In the very short term, this may be more a matter of thinking and planning as you exchange thoughts and ideas with significant others. This will also allow you to rest and you will be happy you did because you will take more deliberate action soon.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

The emphasis on rest and retreat not only continues, it will deepen this week. Focus to take a break from outer business, as well as being busy in your mind along with all the emotional triggers it includes. Perhaps it is best to step back for a while. Simply allow yourself to be. If you do anything, just count your blessings.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Getting in touch with why you are you, and why you think, feel and act as you do is extra important now. This can be described as getting in touch with your truth. Summoning the courage to think and act accordingly while making every effort not to cave to inauthentic outer social pressures will bring rewards and blessings.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Getting a new kind of attention is important now. This will likely include new strategies of approach. If what you have been doing has not produced desired results, simply try another approach. Flexibility is a cornerstone of personal power and the more you can authentically adapt, the better.

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 19)

Seeing a bigger picture is important now. This will likely include changes in your habitual perspectives, which has been underway for several weeks already. Recognize that much of what we believe and perceive is linked to feeling secure. There is nothing objective about such subjective feelings.

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

The changes underway for you now can be described as shedding old skins. The results of this process can prove restorative and rejuvenating, despite the efforts required. Yet, even the effort simply includes patiently letting go of the illusion of control because resistance is futile, after all.