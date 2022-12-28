Letter: A call to joy

By DARLENE GAGE

Executive director,

Transition Salt Spring

The holidays are a time to slow down and reflect on our lives, our community and our world.

There is much to grieve about the state of things: the worsening impacts of climate change, the loss of biodiversity, growing inequalities and the seeming indifference of many of our leaders. And for some, the holidays brings sadness and suffering.

But always, there is hope. In the small and large things we do to help each other, in the resilience of nature, in the slow but steady progress some communities are making to change how they do things.

And there is something that is our responsibility to keep alive: our joy.

Our responsibility to nurture a sense of awe and wonder, to keep the flame of hope alive by enjoying ourselves, connecting with loved ones, helping others and consciously expressing our gratitude for even the small joys in life.

This practice helps to keep our hearts open and strengthens our ability to be compassionate and empathetic to those around us. And empathy is a key part of building hope and change during these turbulent times.

So I wish you time and space to connect with your own heart, with the spirit of the season, and with those known and unknown beings that make up your community.

With my sincere gratitude for your ongoing commitment to making the world a better place.