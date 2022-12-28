Wednesday, December 28, 2022
December 28, 2022
SEARCH
Opinion

Letter: A call to joy

By Contributed Article

By DARLENE GAGE

Executive director,

Transition Salt Spring

The holidays are a time to slow down and reflect on our lives, our community and our world.

There is much to grieve about the state of things: the worsening impacts of climate change, the loss of biodiversity, growing inequalities and the seeming indifference of many of our leaders. And for some, the holidays brings sadness and suffering.

But always, there is hope. In the small and large things we do to help each other, in the resilience of nature, in the slow but steady progress some communities are making to change how they do things.

And there is something that is our responsibility to keep alive: our joy.

Our responsibility to nurture a sense of awe and wonder, to keep the flame of hope alive by enjoying ourselves, connecting with loved ones, helping others and consciously expressing our gratitude for even the small joys in life.

This practice helps to keep our hearts open and strengthens our ability to be compassionate and empathetic to those around us. And empathy is a key part of building hope and change during these turbulent times.

So I wish you time and space to connect with your own heart, with the spirit of the season, and with those known and unknown beings that make up your community.

With my sincere gratitude for your ongoing commitment to making the world a better place.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Trip inspires islanders’ fundraiser for well in Tanzania 

BY MELANIE FURMAN  SPECIAL TO THE DRIFTWOOD   My 13-year-old son and I recently returned from a month long vacation from Tanzania. We were mostly on the...

Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program seeks donations, volunteers

A new charitable effort on Salt Spring Island is aimed at fulfilling a few holiday wishes for our senior population.  “Stocking Stuffers for Seniors” is...

Salt Spring Singers and GISS choir promise fun and cozy holiday concert

With Salt Spring Singers entering its 50th year as a community choir, director Don Conley thought he would look back over the past five...

Christmas on Salt Spring activities bring community together for the holiday season

The Christmas season is well underway on Salt Spring Island, with the island’s Chamber of Commerce helping everyone get into the spirit of the...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
overcast clouds
2.2 ° C
4.9 °
1 °
98 %
1kmh
100 %
Thu
3 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
3 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933