April 12, 2023
Oscar with debris pulled off Baker Beach by the Sicherman family in the Driftwood's 2022 Let's Pick It Up, Salt Spring island-wide clean-up campaign.
News

Let’s Pick It Up, Salt Spring campaign welcomes participation

By Gail Sjuberg

The weather forecast is looking up and while there will be plenty of days marked by April showers, a number will be sunny and inviting for people who want to get some exercise while helping to clean up the island.

This year it looks like many beaches will be getting cleaned up thanks to community members volunteering for this campaign. One individual doesn’t want the recognition that goes with participation, but will be looking after beaches from Cape Keppel to Musgrave. Claire Sicherman and family always do a great job of removing trash and rotting float and wharf debris from Baker Beach, and marine biologist and area resident Anne Parkinson is again spearheading a clean-up of the Fulford estuary — from Hamilton Beach to the ferry terminal — with help from her friend Maureen Stephenson.

Tangachee Goebl is also taking care of several south-end beach-shore areas again this year. Thank you, Tangachee!

Removing plastics and other garbage from beaches is especially crucial to help protect the marine environment and the creatures who rely on it. A number of beach areas are still available for adoption this year.

Just email us at driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com or phone 250-537-9933 to sign up for beach or roadside areas.

Thank you to everyone who has committed to helping so far, and don’t forget to send us photos!

Our running list of participants as of Monday is:

• Sicherman family — Baker Beach.

• Michelle Grant & Steve Coopman — From Epron Road, up North End, down North Beach to Fernwood.

• Robert Steinbach — Kitchen Road, and Fulford-Ganges Road from Kitchen to Horel.

• Elizabeth Hayes — Byron Road.

• Ranji Bhimji — End of Isabella Point Road to Mountain Road.

• Tangachee Goebl — South end beach shores: Beaver Point, Ruckle, Fulford Harbour.

• Nancy Johnson — Beddis Road from Fulford-Ganges Road to the sailing club.

• Gail Sjuberg — Cranberry Road from Fulford-Ganges Road to Blackburn Road.

• L.& L. Fraser — Long Harbour Road from Upper Ganges Road to Eagle Ridge Drive.

• Anuradha from Salt Spring Centre of Yoga, and the Heron Class of Salt Spring Centre School — Blackburn Road.

• Mark & Tim Hiltz — Salt Spring Way East, Castle Cross Road, Barker’s Place, Arnell Way, east side of Fulford-Ganges Road between Arnell Way and Salt Spring Way.

• Ken Jackson & Friends — Baker Road – all of it.

• Amanda McLeod — North End Road from top of North Beach to Southey Point Road.

• Anne Parkinson & Maureen Stephenson — Fulford Bay from Hamilton Beach to the ferry terminal.

Your community newspaper since 1960
