November 8, 2022
LACHMUND, Ingrid

Ingrid Lachmund
August 29, 1927 – October 16, 2022

Born Berlin, Germany. Lived in Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Namibia. Immigrated with husband Otto and twin sons, Joachim and Wolfgang to Canada in 1960. Operated Conti’s Deli in Victoria with husband Otto, then lived on Saltspring Island until her recent death. Predeceased by parents, Rudolf and Charlotte Haagen, sister Gisela and brother Klaus. Survived by sons Joachim and Wolfgang, grandson Mitchell Farley, great grandson Max, brother-in-law Rix in Germany and nieces and nephews in Europe and Africa.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Lady Minto Hospital, BCAS team, Dr. Ron Reznick. Special thank you to Barbara Legge, caregiver and friend.

Cremation has taken place. No service by request. Donations in Ingrid’s name may be made to Lady Minto Hospital, 134 Crofton Road, SaltSpring Island, BC.

Published by The Times Colonist from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2022.

