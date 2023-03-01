KING, Hubert Wylam

The King family is very sad to announce the passing of Hubert Wylam King on Sunday evening, February 12th in Victoria, B.C. He was an internationally renowned research scientist. He taught Metal Physics and Material Engineering at Imperial College, London, Dalhousie University, the Technical University of Nova Scotia, University of Western Ontario, University of Victoria, B.C. finally retiring at the age of 85. He was an active member All Saints by-the-Sea Anglican Church and the Salt Spring Island community in general.

Some of his hobbies included reading, bowling, hiking with the Trail and Nature Club, world travel, and he enjoyed tackling any kind of home renovations. A loving husband and father, he leaves behind Ann, his wife of 65 years of marriage, four children of whom he was very proud – Wendy (Marco), Kathy (Roald), Richard (Isabelle) and Andrew (Sarah); also eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Anglican parish of Salt Spring Island.