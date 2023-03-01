Wednesday, March 8, 2023
March 8, 2023
SEARCH
Obituaries

KING, Hubert Wylam

The King family is very sad to announce the passing of Hubert Wylam King on Sunday evening, February 12th in Victoria, B.C. He was an internationally renowned research scientist. He taught Metal Physics and Material Engineering at Imperial College, London, Dalhousie University, the Technical University of Nova Scotia, University of Western Ontario, University of Victoria, B.C. finally retiring at the age of 85. He was an active member All Saints by-the-Sea Anglican Church and the Salt Spring Island community in general.

Some of his hobbies included reading, bowling, hiking with the Trail and Nature Club, world travel, and he enjoyed tackling any kind of home renovations. A loving husband and father, he leaves behind Ann, his wife of 65 years of marriage, four children of whom he was very proud – Wendy (Marco), Kathy (Roald), Richard (Isabelle) and Andrew (Sarah); also eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Anglican parish of Salt Spring Island.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More obituaries

BYRON, Barry Austin

Sadly, we announce the passing of our youngest brother, Barry Austin Byron. After suffering a stroke, Barry passed away peacefully on Saturday February 11,...

TREFRY, Allen Rae

1980 ~ 2023. Allen Rae Trefry, Jr., born January 18, 1980 in Canada passed on to Glory at his home on Salt Spring Island, British...

HOLMES, Toni

1934 ~ 2023. Toni Holmes passed away peacefully in his sleep February 5, 2023. Toni was born August 8, 1934, in Bexley Heath, England, to...

SMALL, Peter Edward

1952 ~ 2023. Peter Edward Small, born March 15, 1952 in White Rock, BC, passed away peacefully at his Salt Spring Island home on February...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
few clouds
-1.2 ° C
3 °
-3.3 °
94 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Wed
5 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
4 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933