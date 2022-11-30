John Reischman and global reputation come to ArtSpring Dec. 4

SUBMITTED BY ARTSPRING

Grammy-winning musician John Reischman brings his old master’s sense of tone, taste and musicality, along with his global reputation as one of the finest mandolinists of his era, to fans of folk, bluegrass and old-time swing on Sunday, Dec. 4 at ArtSpring.

Also known as a composer, bandleader, and musical educator, Reischman continues to explore the frontiers of this exciting genre of music in fresh ways. Since emerging from the vibrant “new acoustic” bluegrass scene of the Bay Area in the 1980s, he is now reaching new generations with his signature style.

His latest CD, New Time & Old Acoustic, blends a lifetime of musical influences into an engaging recording with some of today’s top acoustic guitar, fiddle and bass players. The album includes 12 new Reischman originals and a reinterpretation of his classic tune Salt Spring.

Salt Spring, along with many of Reischman’s melodic mandolin tunes like Little Pine Siskin and Birdland Breakdown, have been adopted by the bluegrass community as standards across the continent.

In addition to his solo career, as leader of John Reischman and the Jaybirds, Reischman has toured extensively throughout North America and abroad for two decades, showcasing a uniquely Pacific Northwest sound. They have two Juno-award nominations for best performances in the Roots and Traditional category and have released seven albums during their 20-year tenure.

Sunday’s performance is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale through ArtSpring.