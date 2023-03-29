JM & Co present A Kaleidoscope of Love

SUBMITTED BY MUSIC MAKERS OF THE ANGLICAN PARISH

Spring is here and love is in the air!

On Wednesday, April 5, in All Saints by-the Sea Anglican Church in downtown Ganges, Salt Spring Island’s JM & Co. jazz sextet will present A Kaleidoscope of Love, a musical tribute to love in all its glory: looking for love; finding, losing, living and affirming love. The band will play, and four of the group will sing, a set of beautiful love songs from the Great American Songbook.

JM & Co. is a collective of Salt Springers who have performed for over 20 years in various small jazz groups on this island, among them Quintessential, Sweetwater, Sky Valley and Sunny Siders. In different combinations they have entertained audiences at the Fall Fair, Tree House, Legion dances, Music and Munch, Tea à Tempo, birthday parties and Moby’s, among other venues. They share a love of classic jazz and the joy of playing together, improvising on old favourite songs and jazz standards.

Hannah Brown, our featured singer, studies with Suzanne Gay and is also an exponent of classic women blues singers. She is a beloved regular at Jazz and Blues Society jam sessions.

Grace McNab, our pianist, is a recent retiree from Capilano University where she taught music theory and mentored many students in their jazz program. Recently resident on Salt Spring, she also plays with Swing Shift Big Band.

Randall Miron, drummer, plays and rehearses with several small jazz groups; he founded Sky Valley jazz quartet and anchors the house band for the Jazz Jams at the Legion.

Jim Shultz, guitar, has been playing for 10 years on Salt Spring with a number of groups, including Swing Shift, and has accompanied several stage productions, one of which is a rock musical slated for this coming May.

Deb Smith, bass, was a proud member of the Mississauga Symphony for over 20 years. During her career as a secondary school music teacher, she led award-winning bands, concert and jazz choirs. She plays with Bach on the Rock and also sings with Salt Spring Singers and the All Saints choir.

John Moore (JM), leader and saxophonist, returned to playing jazz after he settled on Salt Spring 25 years ago. He feels privileged to play first tenor sax in Swing Shift, where he also is allowed to sing a few songs. He, too, performs in Salt Spring Singers, as well as Bach on the Rock Chamber Choir.

The April 5 concert begins at 2:10 p.m. Donations provide the honoraria for performers and contribute to the running of the Tea à Tempo series.

Tea and treats, for $4, will be served immediately following the concert in the hall overlooking Ganges Harbour.