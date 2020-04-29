Youth video contest submissions invited

SWOVA Community Development and Research Society is inviting creative submissions to its 2020 youth video contest called ShowYourTruth.

Youth are encouraged to share what issues matter to them and how they deal with those issues. Submission deadline is Friday, May 15, with winners announced on Monday, June 1.

ShowYourTruth is open to students who reside in the Gulf Islands and are in any grade from Grade 3 through 12. Videos are submitted into one of three age categories. Video submissions must be no more than two minutes and can be in any genre. The official contest rules are available on the SWOVA website: https://www.swova.org/youth-video-contest/.

Kate Nash, who is the Pass-It-On Girls adult facilitator and also the Respect Project Facilitator, developed her own public service announcement about consent after working with youth for many years. She wanted to help create change herself.

Nash believes that “youth have so much to say. They deserve to be heard! To connect with youth in these odd times, a video contest seemed like a great way to hear and promote what is important to them, what they believe to be true and the ways that they believe these issues can be addressed.”

She continued, “While working with Richard Lee’s class, a few boys made an anti-bullying video as their final project for the Respect Project. It was amazing to see their passion and see what they thought and felt in the message. There are many adults who have made PSAs and share opinions about what youth need and struggle with. We want to hear what youth think.”

SWOVA executive director Janine Fernandes-Hayden added, “We know that social-emotional learning is ongoing and important, regardless of the walls within which it occurs. In support of meeting curricular requirements in this area as well as SWOVA pursuing its goals, our team has come up with a number of opportunities for teachers and students. We also want to put something out to schools and the community that is fun, hopeful and creative.”

The public will be invited to review all video submissions and vote for their favourite between May 22 and May 29.

Watch the SWOVA website at www.swova.org and Facebook or Instagram feeds for more details on how to vote.