Xwaaqw’um Project hosts fun day

Long, late spring days have members of the Xwaaqw’um Project buzzing with excitement and busy with upcoming programs on the land at Xwaaqw’um (Burgoyne Bay).

Next up for the site is a tribal journeys canoe fundraiser set for Father’s Day, this Sunday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Xwaaqw’um Village, pronounced [whoaah-qwum] serves as a meeting place for community members to come together and reconnect with the land and people,” said project coordinator Joe Akerman.

The June 16 community gathering on the land will include activities by donation. All are welcome to attend with or without their father or family.

After the opening at 11 a.m., the day will offer activities such as 10-minute canoe paddles in the cedar big canoe, wool weaving, archery and games such as egg toss, tug-of-war and potato sack races. There will also be a barbecue lunch and tea and water available (bring your own mugs and paper plates) and a 50/50 raffle.

Families and individuals can take 10-minute cedar dugout canoe tours from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Find the full event schedule and updates at the Facebook page: Father’s Day at Xwaaqw’um – Tribal Journeys Canoe Fundraiser.

Donations collected will help send a canoe team to Bellingham for the Paddle to Lummi event.

“We have been training in Cowichan Bay two times per week and will be ready for the journey leaving July 20 and landing July 24,” Akerman reported.

An online silent auction is also open and can be accessed through the Facebook event page.