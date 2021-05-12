Thirty-two projects get Salt Spring Island Foundation grants
The Salt Spring Island Foundation has just announced the recipients of the 2021 Neighbourhood Small Grants program.
NSG grants are offered in amounts up to $500 to support projects that fit the grant priorities: respect and celebrate diversity, connect and engage residents to increase community resilience, foster creativity and wellbeing while sharing skills and knowledge, and tackle social isolation.
Descriptions of the 32 projects are available on the foundation’s website.