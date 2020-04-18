Star of the Sea hosts Earth Day celebration on Zoom
Earth Day festivities won’t be happening at Centennial Park this year, but people can still celebrate the world’s 50th anniversary event.
An online ceremony of reverence for Earth hosted by Star of the Sea will take place Wednesday, April 22 on Zoom from 3 to 5 p.m.
“As we continue to practice physical distance to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Zoom Room gatherings have become a valuable way to connect and share,” the coordinators state. “You are invited to join and create a mandala to the Earth with elements from nature. We will offer prayers of gratitude for this precious planet we share, be inspired by sacred Earth poetry, and celebrate our collaborative relationship with Earth.”
The event is open to ages five to 105. Pre-registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Register at staroftheseassi@gmail.com and bring a friend, too. Further instructions and handouts will be available to all who register.