Salt Spring Forum guest probes Biden presidency

The latest in the Salt Spring Forum’s online speakers series is now available on the forum website.

Former Canadian Senator Douglas Roche’s wide-ranging discussion with forum chair Michael Byers talks about his relationship with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his optimism for the next four years.

“Roche explains what the Biden administration could mean for the triple emergencies of climate change, nuclear weapons and COVID-19,” states press material from the forum. “He sees Biden as a pragmatic idealist who is well-positioned to introduce a new era of hope and cooperation to the United States and the world.”

Roche was a long-time Progressive Conservative Member of Parliament and later an independent senator.

Rather than hosting its usual number of live events, the not-for-profit Salt Spring Forum has continued to post filmed discussions on its www.saltspringforum.com website through the pandemic period, when public gathering sizes have been limited.