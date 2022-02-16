Rural Community Resilience Project seeks input through survey

The Centre for Rural Health Research at UBC wants to hear from islanders as part of a Rural Community Resilience Project.

“We are interested in understanding how rural communities in B.C. have been impacted by disruptions such as COVID-19, wildfires and floods, and some of the factors that can help communities exhibit resilience in response to such disruptions,” said project coordinator Claire Styffe.

People are invited to complete the survey online.

“The findings from this research will help us understand rural community resilience in B.C., and how we can recommend system interventions that will increase the capacity of rural communities to respond to future challenges,” said Styffe.

Questions relate to the respondent’s community and features that may be connected to resilience.

The survey does not have to be completed in one sitting but must be finished by the Feb. 27 deadline in order for the responses to be used in the study.

Research is funded by the Strategy for Patient-Oriented Research BC Support Unit.

Jude Kornelsen, associate professor of the Department of Family Practice at UBC, is the principal investigator.