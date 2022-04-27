Ruckle Farm Day excitement set for Sunday

A popular free event for all ages returns this Sunday, May 1 when Ruckle Farm Day celebrates 150 years of farming at Ruckle Heritage Farm.

Running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the heritage farm area of Ruckle Park, the event displays traditional farming and crafts side-by-side with nature in the beautiful Ruckle Farm setting.

Planned events include a sheep dog demonstration, face painting, showing of local heritage films, a sheep shearing demonstration, a kids’ fish tank and craft table, blacksmithing demonstration, seed saving demonstration, family cow and milking talk, and a log-sawing demonstration. An ox-drawn cart will be on hand, as will the Salt Spring fire department’s vintage fire engine.

Baby animals will be on display, and people can learn about churning butter, knitting, spinning and weaving, basketry and quilting.

Food will be available to purchase from the Salt Spring Lions Club, Al’s Gourmet Falafel and Fries, and Salt Spring Fruitsicles, and musical entertainment will be provided by Marianne Grittani and Rose Birney, with special guest Valdy.