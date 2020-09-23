Poultry club hosts big show

By JULIE NOWELL

SPECIAL TO THE DRIFTWOOD

Salt Spring Island Poultry Club brought their A game this weekend at their first American Poultry Association event at the Farmers’ Institute.

On what would have been the Salt Spring Fall Fair weekend, guests and exhibitors were instead treated to a beautiful display of heritage poultry.

Saturday’s event saw 39 individuals entering 135 birds, including turkeys, geese and chickens, as well as a well-appointed raffle table filled with donated items from the community, and all required COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The show champion award was a Rhode Island Red pullet entered by Ted Baker. These are a grouping of birds Baker has been working on since attending a show in the Fraser Valley last winter, and it was a real win for our island that he took top spot. Our reserve champion was a black and white Magpie duck entered by Matt Smith of Saanich Poultry Club.

Junior champion went to Izzy Nowell with her bantam Rhode Island Red pullet. Almost half of the show entries came from Salt Spring juniors and it was amazing to see a junior entered bird in competition for show champion.

As well, with off-island entries and poultry being highly competitive, we wanted to make sure an on-island bird took home a grand champion win. Baker picked up the Salt Spring champion award with his Rhode Island Red pullet. Baker walked away the big winner of the day, with Nowell following close behind.

True to form, we brought forward our favourite fall fair prize of “Best Pet” as well as adding in a new category of “Best Hair.” Best Pet went to Bryn Pyper for her Silkie x Sultan, and Best Hair was awarded to Caitlin McDermot and her Silkie Cross.

The Salt Spring Poultry Club offered the show as a fun event for the poultry enthusiasts to show off their hard work. The club has grown to over 200 members and is actively working to increase the sustainability and quality of poultry on the island.

