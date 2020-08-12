Photos of fall fair entries invited

Islanders have just under three weeks to submit their photos of exhibits for a special Salt Spring Fall Fair event.

The fall fair committee is promoting a theme of “We’re Having a Fun Fair not a Fall Fair,” which will see photos of exhibits that would have been entered in the September fall fair if it was taking place this year.

People of all ages can send in photos of their flowers, produce, hobby arts projects, preserves and more. They are invited to include themselves in the photo with their entry, if they want to.

Photos should be sent to ssifallfair@shaw.ca along with the entrant’s first and last name. Kids can add their ages as well. Submission deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 1.

No judging is taking place, but a random draw of entrants will see six people receive a $50 gift certificate to a local business and blue-ribbon recognition in a special Driftwood publication featuring as many photos as possible.

A link to last year’s fall fair catalogue can provide ideas and inspiration for entries.