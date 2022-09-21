Parade and Mateada Convergence rise up for climate action

SUBMITTED BY TRANSITION SS

Salt Springers will see a creative expression of climate grief and action with a ‘community procession’ through Ganges on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.

Part of the On The Rise Climate Action Arts Festival, the procession is a chance for groups and individuals to express their own responses to climate change by joining the procession or coming down to watch it wend its way through the downtown. It will end up in the parking lot between the Mateada, Barb’s Buns and Transitions Thrift Store for the Mateada Convergence, a family-friendly afternoon and evening concert and community celebration, free and open to all.

Community members and groups are all welcome to join the procession with any type of costume, signage, puppets, art or performance that describes their feelings about climate change at this time. Participants are encouraged to be super creative and use anything at their disposal to express themselves about the losses, the hope, the opportunities, the solutions and the resilience of Salt Spring to the increasing impacts of climate change. Contingents from community groups are particularly welcome.

To join in on the procession, meet at Mahon Hall at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 to muster for a 40-minute procession through the town. There will be support systems in place to ensure a safe and fun experience for both viewers and participants. For more information, contact info@transitionsaltspring.com.

The On The Rise Festival is a co-creation of Transition Salt Spring, Graffiti Theatre and Salt Spring Arts.