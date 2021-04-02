Online purse and satchel auction raises funds for youth programs

SUBMITTED BY THE CIRCLE

Starting today (April 2), Salt Spring Islanders can participate in an online auction for high-quality, new and gently used purses, satchels and handbags.

Local businesses and residents donated 75 unique and fashionable bags that will be auctioned off until April 11 for an event titled Purses with a Purpose, Satchels with a Story.

The event is a spring fundraiser and an awareness raiser for The Circle Salt Spring Education Society. The organization promotes healthy individuals and relationships, and therefore healthy families, communities, and workplaces. They do this by delivering innovative, evidence-based social-emotional educational programs for children, youth, and adults.

Janine Fernandes-Hayden, executive director for The Circle, said, “Funding-wise, it has been and will continue to be a difficult time for not-for-profit organizations in our community, though we all remain committed to meeting the needs of the community.”

She added, “Thankfully, we always have our creativity during times like these. This has been a fun and feel-good fundraiser to put together. We hope that the community will enjoy The Circle’s kick-off to spring and continue to generously support our programs for children and youth.”

Kim Dalton is one of The Circle’s directors-at-large. “This is going to be a serious FUN-draiser,” she said. “The Circle’s fundraising committee has been working hard to bring this idea to light. It has been a creative, collaborative effort between all of us at The Circle, local experts from our community, and local businesses. Volunteerism is alive and well here on Salt Spring! Let the bidding begin!”

As a parent of now adult children, Dalton added, “I’m always in awe of the important work and the good intentions that The Circle brings to our community. When my kids were still in school here, they greatly benefitted from its in-school programs, when the organization was still called SWOVA, where they learned to navigate relationships more skillfully. Every person on the board and staff is pouring their hearts and souls into this work because they all believe in the programs too. Please support our fundraiser and get yourself a great purse or satchel while you’re at it — but you’ll have to outbid me for the Mystery Bag!”

To learn more about the Purses with a Purpose, Satchels with a Story auction, visit https://www.thecircleeducation.org/purses-with-a-purpose/