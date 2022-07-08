Linda Gilkeson shares resilient gardening info

Transition Salt Spring (TSS) is thrilled to be starting a collaboration with renowned gardening expert and island resident Linda Gilkeson.

Gilkeson will be presenting her most recent insights and learnings about climate change in a Zoom event called Resilient Gardens for a Changing Climate. She will talk about how people can enhance their food growing and landscape gardening success while taking climate action.

“I think it was easier to grow food and tend to landscapes years ago than it is now,” said Gilkeson. “It does take a bit more knowledge and skill to be successful, but it isn’t difficult to make your garden more resilient and productive all year round.”

Food gardens are becoming more important than ever due to climate change, notes TSS in a press release.

“Discover the important role gardeners can play in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, including designing landscapes to capture carbon,” the group states.

This event will be held via zoom on Wednesday, July 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

People can register at www.tinyurl.com/TSSresilientgardens on a pay-what-you-can basis.

For more information about Gilkeson, visit www.lindagilkeson.ca.