Library urges online resource use
Salt Spring Public Library be closed until further notice starting at 12 noon today, Wednesday, March 18, in the interest of public health and “flattening the curve” of COVID-19.
Online services are still available, however. Chief librarian Karen Hudson recommends that people explore the library’s website to access great free resources. Those include:
• For ebooks, movies and TV shows, check out Hoopla. “An enormous selection, plus no waitlists, immediate access to all titles,” states the library. “If you’ve got a hot title in mind, try OverDrive & Libby. OverDrive is the program for computers, Libby is the App-version for devices. The platform offers more than two million digital titles from over 5,000 publishers.”
• Another interesting option: Open Library; this resource offers free access to 1.7 million scanned versions of books, and links to external sources.
• To read some magazines without buying them, try RBdigital Magazines – Offers full text and full images from 200 popular magazines. They can be read on a computer or downloaded via the RB Digital app.
• For edgy independent film, RBdigital Indieflix is a good option. This streaming movie collection of 8,000 titles provides unlimited access to award-winning independent shorts, feature films, classic TV and international documentaries from 85 countries. Search or browse the collection by: country, film festival or language.
• RBdigital Audiobooks – Recorded Books is the largest independent publisher of audiobooks, with a catalogue of over 35,000 exclusive titles.