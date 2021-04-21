Let’s Pick it Up, Salt Spring: still some areas up for grabs

With 10 days left in the month of April, which the Driftwood has designated for its Let’s Pick It Up, Salt Spring campaign, a large part of the island has been or will be rid of trash.

The map on this page shows roads and beaches — they’re the pink ones on the map — that people have committed to cleaning up sometime during the month.

It’s exciting to visualize how many kilometres will be travelled by volunteering members of the community for this specific cause. If you see an area that you’d like to take on — it doesn’t have to be huge — let us know by phoning the Driftwood office at 250-537-9933 or emailing news@gulfislandsdriftwood.com.

New people signing up this week are Viv Nielsen, Kelly-Ann Haslauer, the Hildebrandt family, Liz Anderson, Suzy McEwen and Erin Murray, Carol Wright and Paula Kiffner, Tamsin McKenzie, Erin and Robb Magley, and Bev Sutherland and Mike Maynard.

And thanks to TJ Beans, we now have coupons for a free tea or coffee of any kind available for all participants. Drop by our office at 241 Fulford-Ganges Road to pick up yours, along with free garbage bags donated by Laurie’s and the Laurie’s disposal coupon.

Thank you to all participants and sponsors!