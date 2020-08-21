Laundromat fundraiser set for this weekend

The Salt Spring Laundromat is getting closer to becoming a reality, and its proponents are hoping a big fundraiser set for Sunday, Aug. 23 will help get it to the next cycle.

Funds on hand and an anonymous $50,000 donation have made it possible for the laundromat machines to be purchased and other major work to be done. But the Wagon Wheel Housing Society still has a ways to go before the doors to the new facility, which will also include a soap exchange, can be opened.

This Sunday’s event is a “COVID-style” sidewalk party, which means masks and gloves should be used. People can enjoy music, munchies, a silent art auction, a “name our new machines” raffle, and a “guess the number of dryer balls” contest.

Society rep Cherie Geauvreau said she also hopes to garner a bubble machine.

“I am going to demonstrate to people how to stay in their bubble.”

The party runs from 3 to 5 p.m. in front of the laundromat site at 162 Fulford-Ganges Rd.

A fundraising table where volunteers can issue tax receipts for donations of more than $20 will also be set up. Salt Spring Community Services Society is providing that service.

People are also asked to bring their extra coins, which will be used to fill up the dryer ball cans.

Society members were thrilled when some of the machines — which are made in Calgary — arrived on Salt Spring Aug. 13.