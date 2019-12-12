Join the Driftwood team! Administrative assistant needed
Driftwood Publishing Ltd. is looking for an Administrative Assistant.
This position requires a multi-talented individual with a positive attitude and a good sense of humour, who would enjoy working in the fast-paced team environment of a community media business and is willing to do whatever needs to be done.
RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:
• Answering switchboard and redirecting calls as required;
• Front desk service and general office support, including data entry;
• Paper delivery to dealers;
• Maintaining office equipment and ordering supplies for staff;
• Organizing and maintaining filing system;
• Assisting the publisher in compilation of reports and maintaining databases;
• Payroll, accounts payable/receivable;
• Office month-end reports, including reconciliation;
• Other duties assigned by the office manager or publisher.
REQUIREMENTS:
• Professional telephone manner;
• Excellent communication skills;
• Understanding of accounting principles;
• Ability to multi-task and work within deadlines;
• Excellent organizational skills;
• Accuracy and attention to details;
• Ability to take initiative and be helpful to all staff and customers;
• Good working knowledge of Excel, Word and PowerPoint;
• Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite an asset.
Interested people should forward their resume to Driftwood publisher Amber Ogilvie at aogilvie@gulfislandsdriftwood.com