Join the Driftwood team! Administrative assistant needed

Driftwood Publishing Ltd. is looking for an Administrative Assistant.

This position requires a multi-talented individual with a positive attitude and a good sense of humour, who would enjoy working in the fast-paced team environment of a community media business and is willing to do whatever needs to be done.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

• Answering switchboard and redirecting calls as required;

• Front desk service and general office support, including data entry;

• Paper delivery to dealers;

• Maintaining office equipment and ordering supplies for staff;

• Organizing and maintaining filing system;

• Assisting the publisher in compilation of reports and maintaining databases;

• Payroll, accounts payable/receivable;

• Office month-end reports, including reconciliation;

• Other duties assigned by the office manager or publisher.

REQUIREMENTS:

• Professional telephone manner;

• Excellent communication skills;

• Understanding of accounting principles;

• Ability to multi-task and work within deadlines;

• Excellent organizational skills;

• Accuracy and attention to details;

• Ability to take initiative and be helpful to all staff and customers;

• Good working knowledge of Excel, Word and PowerPoint;

• Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite an asset.

Interested people should forward their resume to Driftwood publisher Amber Ogilvie at aogilvie@gulfislandsdriftwood.com