Jesse Brown joins Salt Spring chamber as ED

The Salt Spring Island Chamber of Commerce has announced that Jesse Brown has joined the organization as its new executive director.

“The board is excited about the skills and experience Jesse is bringing to the chamber,” said Darryl Martin, president of the Salt Spring Island Chamber of Commerce. “We are confident in his ability to connect with the chamber membership, Salt Spring community, and work with our diverse community interests. Building on the foundation established by his predecessor Jessica Harkema, he will help us address current issues like Ganges improvement, housing for working families, and the COVID recovery, as well as future challenges and opportunities that will arise.”

With prior experience as an executive director, working with many volunteer boards, Brown brings to the chamber demonstrated skill in association management, program development, membership engagement and fundraising.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the chamber board, local businesses and community partners to address the pressing issues that Salt Spring faces. Now, more than ever, the island needs a unified effort to support the local economy and ensure we remain a vibrant and forward thinking community,” Brown said.

The chamber says Brown is a strong advocate for local business and a green economy. He brings campaign and political expertise to the chamber as a former Green candidate in the 2019 federal election. He has first-hand understanding of the impact that small business has on livelihoods and communities, having worked at his family’s retail operation on the mainland. He has deep roots on Salt Spring and says he is thrilled for the opportunity to return to the island full time.

Chamber board members said they are pleased to welcome Brown to help them promote and improve the island’s economic, civic and social welfare while protecting and enhancing sustainability.

The Salt Spring Chamber of Commerce has a membership of nearly 300 businesses.